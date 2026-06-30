Venezuela miracle: child rescued alive after six days under quake rubble

Six days after the earthquakes that struck Venezuela , a Jordanian rescue team on Tuesday pulled a child, Kleiber Moran, alive from the rubble. The rescue took place in La Guaira, the area hardest hit by the disaster. According to Venezuelan reports, the child is believed to be three years old and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A joint delegation from Israel's Foreign Ministry, the IDF and the Home Front Command departed for Venezuela on Tuesday . Already at the disaster zone is Rabbi Yosef Garmon , the former chief rabbi of Guatemala and now CEO of the Humanitarian Coalition, who is leading relief efforts alongside dozens of local volunteers — doctors, paramedics and rescue personnel trained by ZAKA's International Division in light search and rescue, trauma care and emergency medical assistance.

Venezuela: Child rescued alive after 6 days in rubble ( Video: Reuters )

According to Rabbi Garmon, the international volunteer network was established over recent years in several Latin American countries, including Guatemala, Colombia and El Salvador. Once news of the disaster emerged, the network was activated and volunteers began arriving in Venezuela to assist local rescue teams.

"Our doctors are treating a large number of people being pulled from the rubble," Garmon said. "In some cases, it's lifesaving first aid, especially during the first 72 hours, when survivors can still be found. After that, the rescue window begins to close, but there is still an enormous need for medical care, medication and equipment."

He said the coalition's main focus is currently providing medical assistance and transporting essential supplies from neighboring countries, including Colombia. "We're bringing medicines, gloves, medical equipment and everything needed on the ground, even the most basic items that are now in short supply."

Other aid organizations are also operating in the disaster zone. The Israeli organization Magen sent a team of 16 rescuers from Israel. Colombian non-Jewish aid organization Yuval deployed doctors trained by ZAKA, while the Mexican Jewish aid organization Cadena brought advanced equipment to locate people trapped under rubble. Venezuela's Jewish community is also supporting relief efforts, both for community members and the wider humanitarian response.

Gallery A Jordanian rescue team on Tuesday pulled a child, Kleiber Moran, alive from the rubble

Rabbi Garmon said the coalition plans to remain active after the immediate emergency phase. The plan includes three stages: short-term medical assistance and first aid, medium-term supply deliveries and initial recovery, and evaluating long-term projects for families who lost their homes.

"Everywhere we work, we feel warmth and affection toward Israel," he told ynet. "I call it philosemitism — love for Israel around the world. We see it here in Venezuela as well. But unfortunately, throughout all our operations, we haven't managed to rescue anyone alive, only recover bodies."

In a remarkable development on the sixth day after the earthquake, a Jordanian rescue team succeeded in pulling a three-year-old child alive from the rubble. The report, based on an official statement from Jordan's Civil Defense, was published by AFP. After receiving initial treatment at the scene, the child was taken to a local hospital.

A joint delegation from Israel's Foreign Ministry, the IDF and the Home Front Command departed for Venezuela on Tuesday

Authorities said at least 1,943 people have been killed in the disaster so far, while many others remain missing.

Meanwhile, the joint Israeli delegation from the Foreign Ministry, the IDF and the Home Front Command departed for Venezuela and is expected to arrive more than a week after the earthquake. Israeli officials said the mission was coordinated with Venezuelan authorities, who specifically requested engineering experts.

The Foreign Ministry's participation is led by Ambassador Yoed Magen, who grew up in Venezuela. The IDF delegation is headed by Brig. Gen. Elad Edri, chief of staff of the Home Front Command. The team includes engineering specialists from the Home Front Command and Foreign Ministry representatives, with additional experts from the Home Front Command and the National Emergency Management Authority expected to join later.

"The delegation reflects the State of Israel's moral commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to peoples affected by natural disasters," Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said.

Rabbi Yosef Garmon, the former chief rabbi of Guatemala and now CEO of the Humanitarian Coalition

"We have no diplomatic relations with Venezuela, but we have sent a rescue delegation with Home Front Command experts to help rescue victims of the devastating tragedy that struck the Venezuelan people. Assisting people in their darkest moments is not about politics — it is a humanitarian act."

Venezuela's Jewish community is preparing to host the Israeli delegation and assist with accommodations and logistics. Businessman Aryeh Cohen, son of Venezuela's Chief Rabbi Isaac Cohen, is expected to help receive the delegation.