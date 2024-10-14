Netanyahu says Hezbollah uses UNIFIL positions to attack Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Hezbollah was using UNIFIL positions to attack Israel. The prime minister responded to a statement issued by European nations condemning Israeli attacks on the peacekeeping force in South Lebanon.
"Israeli attacks on the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, are contrary to international humanitarian law and must stop at once, Italy, Britain, France and Germany said.
In their statement, the four nations reaffirmed "the essential stabilizing role" played by UNIFIL in southern Lebanon, adding that Israel and other parties had to ensure the safety of the peacekeepers at all times.
Last week the leaders of Italy and France said they were outraged by the IDF attacks that resulted in injury to three members of the force. The U.S. also voiced concern and said they were seeking explanations from Israel.
The UNIFIL mission, which includes hundreds of European soldiers, has said it has repeatedly come under attack from the IDF in recent days but rejected any possible withdrawal.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected accusations that Israeli troops had deliberately targeted the peacekeepers as "completely false" and repeated a call for them to be withdrawn from combat zones.
He said the military did its utmost to avoid harming UNIFIL personnel while striking Hezbollah fighters. "But the best way to assure the safety of UNIFIL personnel is for them to heed Israel's request and to temporarily get out of harm's way."
He said Israel was not fighting against the UNIFIL force or the citizens of Lebanon but against an arm of the Iranian regime, the Hezbollah terror group that has used Lebanese territory to attack Israel and continues to do so.
"Hezbollah launched over 10,000 rockets and missiles at Israel. It uses UNIFIL positions and installations for cover while attacking Israeli cities and their residents," Netanyahu said. "These attacks have cost many Israeli lives, including on Sunday [in the deadly drone strike on a base, killing four] and Israel has the right to defend itself and will continue to do so."
On Sunday, Netanyahu called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to order the UNIFIL forces to leave the areas where fighting was underway, for their own safety.
"Mr. Secretary General, Get the UNIFIL forces out of harm's way. It should be done right now, immediately," Netanyahu said in a video posted by his office.
He said Israel regrets any harm caused to the peacekeeping troops and does everything possible to prevent such harm but the simple way to avoid such events is simply to remove the troops from danger.