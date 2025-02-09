Enforcing buffer zone, IDF opens fire on Gazans near border, killing 3

Hours after the IDF withdrew from the Netzarim Corridor in Gaza , several dozen Palestinian residents were seen advancing hundreds of meters from the border fence near Nahal Oz on Sunday morning.

The IDF, tasked with maintaining a 700-meter-wide security buffer along the border as part of the cease-fire and hostage release agreement, responded with drone strikes and gunfire, killing three people and wounding at least six others.

3 View gallery IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza border buffer zone ( Photo: Amir Cohen/Reuters )

According to reports from Gaza, the casualties were taken to Al-Ma’amdani Hospital in Gaza City. The IDF reported that the individuals were unarmed and had entered the Netzarim Corridor, but moved away after the gunfire.

The Otef Israel Forum, representing hundreds of residents in Israeli communities near Gaza, expressed outrage and concern, demanding stricter enforcement of security measures. “Is this what real security looks like? We warned about this two weeks ago,” the group said in a statement, referencing a letter sent to Defense Minister Israel Katz.

3 View gallery Ruins along the Netzarim Corridor as Palestinians return to northern Gaza ( Photo: Reuters )

The forum criticized what it described as weak open-fire policies and called for a more aggressive approach, urging the government to declare the buffer zone a "dead zone" with a zero-tolerance policy toward any infiltration.

The IDF responded by reaffirming its commitment to securing Israeli communities. "IDF soldiers operating in northern Gaza identified suspicious figures moving near them and fired toward them. Several hits were confirmed, and the individuals fled. The IDF remains determined to protect Israeli residents and will continue to act against any violations while adhering to the cease-fire agreement," the military said in a statement, urging Gaza residents to stay away from Israeli forces.

3 View gallery Israeli solders operate on the Gaza border ( Photo: Ohad Zwigenberg/AP )

The IDF’s withdrawal from the Netzarim Corridor, mandated by the cease-fire agreement, was completed overnight Saturday. The evacuated positions were located east of Salah al-Din Road, a major north-south route through Gaza. With this withdrawal, Israeli forces are no longer stationed in northern Gaza, except for 162nd Division units deployed within the buffer zone near the border. Israeli forces remain stationed along the Philadelphi Corridor in southern Gaza.

The withdrawal process began last month, initially allowing over half a million displaced Palestinians to move northward from southern Gaza . Images of this movement circulated widely, with Hamas operatives, some armed, reportedly directing civilians back toward Gaza City.

In parallel with the IDF's withdrawal, an American security company was deployed to conduct inspections of people and vehicles entering the area.