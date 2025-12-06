Two Palestinian terrorists killed in Hebron ramming attempt, IDF says

Troops shoot dead two attackers who tried to ram soldiers at a Hebron checkpoint, the latest in a series of West Bank assaults this week that included stabbings, a prior ramming and an iron rod hurled at an Israeli vehicle near Highway 5

Yoav Zitun, Einav Halabi|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Hebron
IDF
West Bank
Terror
Judea and Samaria
Terror attack
Car ramming
shooting
Paratroopers Brigade
Two Palestinian terrorists were shot and killed Saturday after attempting to ram IDF soldiers at a checkpoint in Hebron, the military said. An Israeli man was lightly wounded.
According to the IDF, the attackers accelerated their vehicle toward 202nd Battalion paratroopers operating at the Hashoter checkpoint. Soldiers opened fire, killing both assailants.
Site of terror attack in Hebron
The incident came days after a string of attacks in the West Bank. On Tuesday, a Palestinian man stabbed two 20-year-old soldiers near the settlement of Ateret in the Binyamin region. The soldiers suffered minor wounds before troops from the Paratroopers Brigade’s 101st Battalion shot and killed the attacker. The military said he had been stopped for questioning after security cameras and a civilian report identified suspicious movement from the nearby village of Beit Rima. Following the attack, the army imposed a closure on the Arura area and set up roadblocks in surrounding villages.
The stabbing was the second assault in the West Bank within 10 hours. Earlier that day, a Palestinian driver who had rammed a female soldier near the Kiryat Arba bypass junction fled the scene and attempted another ramming attack near Hebron. Troops from the 202nd Battalion opened fire and killed him. The female soldier sustained minor injuries.
1 View gallery
רכבו של המחבל שביצע את פיגוע הדריסה בחברון סמוך לקריית ארבערכבו של המחבל שביצע את פיגוע הדריסה בחברון סמוך לקריית ארבע
The car of the suspected terrorist near Hebron
Last week, a separate incident heightened tensions when an iron rod was thrown at a car traveling on Highway 5 near the Palestinian village of Mas-ha, shattering the windshield. The driver, a resident of Ramat Gan, was treated for shock. Merav Ben-Avraham, 23, who was in the passenger seat, told ynet that she and the driver initially believed they were under attack. “Three minutes before the checkpoint, we heard a boom,” she said. “We saw the rod in the car, panicked, and thought it was a terror attack.”
The surge in attacks comes as Israeli forces continue a broad security operation across clusters of West Bank villages.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""