'Patience is running out': Ultra-Orthodox parties prepare to exit coalition over draft bill

The ultra-Orthodox political parties Shas and United Torah Judaism are signaling growing frustration and preparing to exit Israel’s government amid stalled legislation over the exemption of yeshiva students from military service, senior political sources said Monday.
Behind the heightened tensions is Shas chairman Aryeh Deri’s decision to shift strategy and seek a coordinated withdrawal of all ultra-Orthodox lawmakers from the coalition, sources told Ynetnews.
In recent days, Shas has seen internal unrest while United Torah Judaism has expressed anger over the lack of progress on the draft exemption bill. Officials close to MK Yitzhak Goldknopf warned that if a draft law is not presented within 24 hours, the party will leave the government. Degel HaTorah, another faction within United Torah Judaism, consulted with rabbinical authorities and indicated “dramatic decisions” are expected if no legislation is introduced within a day.
Neither party has publicly declared intentions to dissolve the Knesset focusing instead on a government withdrawal as a first step.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Sunday with Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman Yuli Edelstein demanding a rapid submission of the bill. Netanyahu pledged to deliver the draft by week’s end but noted the process is delicate due to necessary amendments.
Both Shas and United Torah Judaism plan significant faction meetings Monday. United Torah Judaism is set to discuss an opposition initiative to reinstate a bill to dissolve the Knesset while Shas is considering a special session to debate the situation.