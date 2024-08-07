IDF chief says 'readiness at its peak' as Iran-Hezbollah attack looms

In preparation for potential attacks by Iran and Hezbollah, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi visited the Israeli Air Force base at Tel Nof on Wednesday, accompanied by base commander Brig. Gen. Ariel Dayan and other senior officers.

During the visit, squadron commanders briefed Halevi on operational activities, assessments and unit readiness. Halevi also met with active-duty and reserve personnel from the squadrons and base units.

3 View gallery IDF Chief Herzi Halevi visits Tel Nof Air Base ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

"I see readiness at its peak here, both offensively and defensively," said Halevi. "We can launch a swift attack anywhere in Lebanon, Gaza and the Middle East, both above and below ground. The professionalism of the Air Force in utilizing intelligence, selecting the right munitions and maintaining high readiness for all aircraft, munitions and equipment with the best personnel will serve us well."

Halevi emphasized that Israel would send a clear message to its adversaries. "Anyone who attacks us or talks about destroying Israel will be targeted, and we will continue to strengthen ourselves," he said.

Halevi also commented on Yahya Sinwar's appointment as head of Hamas' political bureau. "This new title, 'political,' does not absolve him of being a murderer involved in the planning and execution of the October 7 attacks," he said.

"The change in his title not only fails to deter us from pursuing him but also motivates us to find and target him. Let them change leaders again. We have conducted significant operations in recent weeks, killing the most senior commanders of our most problematic enemies, and we are not stopping."

3 View gallery Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar

A senior Israeli official told Ynet that Israel remains uncertain about when Hezbollah and Iran might attack or what the response will look like. However, the assessment is that Hezbollah will initiate the attack, but it is unclear whether Iran and its proxies will join or if Tehran will act independently. Another uncertainty is the involvement of the Houthis, who have declared their intention to attack Israel following the strike on the port of Hodeidah .

The official noted that Israel's messages, indicating that there will be a severe response to any attack, are having an effect. "We must commend the United States for deterring Iran and Hezbollah," the official emphasized. "The Iranians are reconsidering because the U.S. stands by us, warns them and sends ships. The U.S. is operating through a wide range of military and diplomatic channels to deter Iran."

"We are ready," the official added. "Deterrent measures have been taken. If there is an attack, there will be an Israeli response, and the question is what type of response."

Officials stressed that Israel has clearly stated that harming civilians is a serious red line. If Hezbollah and Iran wish to avoid war, they should avoid targets that could cause civilian casualties. However, Israel is also prepared for potential attacks on civilian infrastructure or assaults on Israeli tourists and diplomats abroad.

Iran claims ‘taken all possible measures to prevent escalation’

Meanwhile, Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani asserted on Wednesday that Tehran is prepared to exercise its right to self-defense against what it perceives as Israeli violations, despite reports suggesting a shift in its approach.

He said that prior to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's assassination in Tehran , Iran "did our utmost to avoid confrontation," and accused the United States of supporting the assassination, although Washington maintained it learned of the incident only after it occurred.

3 View gallery Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani ( Photo: AP /Hassan Ammar )

"We expect Islamic nations to back Iran's legitimate right to respond lawfully and appropriately to Israeli aggression," Kani said, adding that Iran's response will be timed and measured.

In a move to rally regional support, Iran has convened Muslim foreign ministers in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, urging Arab states to endorse Tehran's right to retaliate against Israel. However, moderate Arab countries are likely to advocate for restraint to avoid the conflict escalating into full-scale war.

While Tehran has not set a timeline for its response, U.S. intelligence officials told CNN that Iran and its proxies appear to be gearing up for a retaliatory strike against Israel. U.S. sources also indicated that an attack is expected in the coming days, but it is unclear whether it will be a coordinated effort between Iran and its proxies or separate actions.

Additionally, a U.S. official and a Western intelligence source informed CNN that the threat from Hezbollah may surpass any potential action from Iran, suggesting that the terror group's leader Hassan Nasrallah could act independently of the Islamic Republic. Nasrallah indicated that the attack might be coordinated or independent and that Israel's anticipation plays into their strategy.

"The U.S. is closely monitoring the events," said John Kirby, spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council. "We are undertaking extensive diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation of the conflict."