Trump envoy heads to Qatar as hostage deal nears: 'We've had some really great progress'

Incoming U.S. Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff has announced plans to travel to Doha later this week to advance ongoing hostage negotiations.
Witkoff stated Tuesday that a deal is nearing completion and emphasized that President-elect Donald Trump expects the agreement to be finalized before his January 20 inauguration, warning that “all hell will break loose” in the region if it is not.
“We’re making a lot of progress, and I don’t want to say too much because I think they’re doing a really good job back in Doha. I’m leaving tomorrow to go back to Doha, but I think that we’ve had some really great progress, and I’m really hopeful that by the inaugural, we’ll have some good things to announce on behalf of the president,” Witkoff said during a press conference Tuesday at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump joined the event briefly to provide an update on the talks.
“We’re working in tandem in a really good way, but it’s the president, his reputation, the things that he has said, that are driving this negotiation, and so hopefully it’ll all work out and we’ll save some lives,” Witkoff added.
Pressed about the reasons for the delays in reaching an agreement, Witkoff refrained from detailing specifics. “I believe we’ve been on the verge of [a deal]. I don’t want to discuss what’s delayed it — no point to be negative in any way,” he said.
When asked if the parties were waiting for Trump to take office before finalizing the deal, Witkoff dismissed the suggestion. “No, I think they heard him loud and clear. [This] better get done by the inaugural,” he said.
Meanwhile, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi issued a stern warning to Hamas leaders during a visit to the Jabaliya area in Gaza, vowing relentless pressure until all Israeli hostages are released.
“We will not stop. We will bring them to the point where they understand they must return all the hostages,” Halevi declared during a briefing with commanders in the field.
Speaking during an operational assessment in Gaza, Halevi emphasized the toll IDF operations are taking on Hamas. “I want you to know, as I look at Hamas’ situation, they see daily what you are doing to them, and they understand this is nearing the point of being unbearable,” he said.
The chief of staff praised the professionalism of IDF forces and underscored the determination to continue the mission. “We will not stop. We will bring them to the realization that they must return all the hostages. Otherwise, the highly professional work you are doing will continue, resulting in more prisoners and more dead operatives. I know you are doing everything to minimize casualties on our side,” he added.