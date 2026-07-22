IDF reprimands soldier who put CNN cameraman in chokehold

The incident occurred while a team from the American broadcaster CNN was covering the illegal takeover by settlers of nearby land. Part of the incident was documented by those present and, according to previous reports, the soldiers acted to stop the journalists from working, aimed weapons at them, and one of them put the cameraman in a chokehold and damaged his equipment. In the exchange that developed between them, the soldiers said that all of the West Bank belongs to the Jews, and that they wanted revenge for the

death of Yehuda Sherman,