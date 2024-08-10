IDF confirms 19 Hamas, Islamic Jihad operatives eliminated in controversial Gaza school strike

Israeli strike on Hamas command center embedded within central Gaza City's Tabeen school complex ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





The IDF and Shin Bet security agency confirmed Saturday evening that at least 19 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists were killed in a strike on the Tabeen school complex in central Gaza City, which drew sharp international criticism over Palestinian reports of dozens of civilian casualties.

According to the army, the terrorists were operating in a Hamas command and control center, which was embedded inside a mosque within the school complex, "in order to advance and carry out attacks against IDF soldiers and the State of Israel from inside the compound."

2 View gallery Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists eliminated in IDF strike on central Gaza City's Tabeen school complex ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The IDF casted doubt over Palestinian and Hamas claims of dozens of casualties. "The strike was carried out using three precise munitions, which, according to professional analysis, can not cause the amount of damage that is being reported by the Hamas-run Government Information Office in Gaza," according to a statement. "Furthermore, no severe damage was caused to the compound where the terrorists were situated."

The army emphasized that precautions were taken to minimize civilian casualties, including using precision munitions with reduced warheads and gathering accurate intelligence. "The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law and operates from within civilian infrastructure and shelters, brutally exploiting the civilian population and institutions as human shields for their terror activities," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the White House expressed concern over reports of dozens of casualties, with Palestinians claiming nearly 100 people were killed, though the IDF disputes these figures. "We are in contact with our Israeli counterparts, who say they targeted Hamas leaders," the White House said. "We have requested further details. Too many civilians have been killed and injured in the Gaza war."

The White House statement was relatively moderate compared to other global condemnations. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, a vocal critic of Israel's actions in Gaza, noted that several schools in Gaza had been targeted in recent weeks. "There’s no justification for these massacres. We are dismayed by the terrible overall death toll," he wrote on X.

2 View gallery Before and after shot of Hamas commander center in Tabeen school complex ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy expressed shock over the strike in an X post, emphasizing that "Israel must comply with International Humanitarian Law" while also saying, "Hamas must stop endangering civilians."

France issued a strong condemnation as well. "Schools in Gaza have been repeatedly attacked for weeks, resulting in an unacceptable number of civilian casualties," a statement from Paris read. "France reminds Israel of its obligation to respect international humanitarian law and reiterates its call for the unconditional release of all hostages, alongside an immediate cease-fire given Gaza's humanitarian emergency."

The strike in central Gaza City's Daraj Tuffah occurred early in the morning and was conducted by Israeli Air Force aircraft, guided by intelligence from Military Intelligence, Shin Bet and Southern Command.

According to the IDF, about 20 terrorists, including senior commanders, were operating from a mosque within the compound, using it to orchestrate terrorist attacks. Gaza's Civil Defense authority, operating under Hamas, claimed that 100 people were killed in the strike, though the exact number remains unclear. BBC cited medical sources reporting a lower number of around 70 fatalities.

The school, like many others throughout Gaza, served as a shelter for displaced civilians, with BBC reporting over 1,000 people were taking refuge there. Jaafar Taha, a Gaza resident living nearby, told the British network that he heard cries of "Help!" from the school after the strike. "The scene was horrifying. There were body parts everywhere, and blood covered the walls," he said.