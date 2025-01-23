Palestinian-supporting reporter ambushes IDF general in London

After the Israeli delegation entered, Morris tried to follow it into the building and was pushed back by the guard. In a video he posted, he reported that "I photographed Israeli General Oded Basiuk, who was the head of the operations in Gaza as part of Israel's brutal genocide in the last 15 months in Gaza. He entered the RUSI building in Whitehall, London."

, which is behind an attempted legal battle against IDF soldiers, has filed another complaint in Central Europe against another reservist who served in combat engineering in the Gaza Strip. D., 35, a Tel Aviv resident against whom the complaint was filed, told Ynet "I think they are focusing on images of combat engineering soldiers because it is easiest to get caught up in this. In engineering work, you see the destruction of houses which are terrorist infrastructures. Every house we have destroyed is a terror house, which we have intelligence for."

D. said that no one in the IDF or the Defense Ministry has contacted him. "Yesterday, reporters and friends sent me messages and I understood the problem I was in. Six months ago, I saw photos of me that were distributed on antisemitic websites. This is the state forsaking IDF soldiers, ignoring obvious things. It does not make sense that reporters and friends get information before our security agencies," he said.

