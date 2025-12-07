UN rapporteur Francesca Albanese says US sanctions have left her 'financially censored'

, the UN Human Rights Council’s special rapporteur on the Palestinian territories, said she has been effectively cut off from basic financial services under U.S. sanctions, describing the restrictions as “financial censorship” that is now affecting both her work and personal life.

, the UN Human Rights Council’s special rapporteur on the Palestinian territories, said she has been effectively cut off from basic financial services under U.S. sanctions, describing the restrictions as “financial censorship” that is now affecting both her work and personal life.

In a recorded interview shared online, Albanese detailed the limits imposed on her. “I have a private medical insurance and they refused to reimburse me because I’m sanctioned by the U.S.,” she said.

In a recorded interview shared online, Albanese detailed the limits imposed on her. “I have a private medical insurance and they refused to reimburse me because I’m sanctioned by the U.S.,” she said.

In a recorded interview shared online, Albanese detailed the limits imposed on her. “I have a private medical insurance and they refused to reimburse me because I’m sanctioned by the U.S.,” she said.