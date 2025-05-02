Israeli strike hits countryside in Syria’s Hama province, Syrian state media says

Hussein al-Sharaa, the father of President Ahmad al-Sharaa, strongly condemned the attack in a Facebook post. “The Zionist enemy state is threatening and attacking Syria. The latest strike targeted the palace, under the pretext of defending Syrian Druze—as if it cares more about them than the Syrian state or people,” he wrote. “They think the new Syrian state will remain silent, as it did in the past.”

Hussein al-Sharaa, the father of President Ahmad al-Sharaa, strongly condemned the attack in a Facebook post. “The Zionist enemy state is threatening and attacking Syria. The latest strike targeted the palace, under the pretext of defending Syrian Druze—as if it cares more about them than the Syrian state or people,” he wrote. “They think the new Syrian state will remain silent, as it did in the past.”

Hussein al-Sharaa, the father of President Ahmad al-Sharaa, strongly condemned the attack in a Facebook post. “The Zionist enemy state is threatening and attacking Syria. The latest strike targeted the palace, under the pretext of defending Syrian Druze—as if it cares more about them than the Syrian state or people,” he wrote. “They think the new Syrian state will remain silent, as it did in the past.”