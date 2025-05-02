Israeli strike hits countryside in Syria’s Hama province, Syrian state media says

The Syrian state news agency SANA reported Friday that Israeli fighter jets struck the village of Shtaha in the Hama province of northwestern Syria.
According to the Saudi-owned Al-Hadath channel, the target was an air defense base that previously served the regime of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Meanwhile, the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese outlet Al-Mayadeen reported that Israel also carried out strikes in the Al-Sha’ara area in the Latakia countryside, as well as in the city of Harasta, near Damascus.
Thursday overnight, Israel reportedly targeted a site near the Syrian presidential palace as a warning to Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa following clashes involving members of the Druze community. Officials in Damascus labeled the strike a “dangerous escalation.”
Hussein al-Sharaa, the father of President Ahmad al-Sharaa, strongly condemned the attack in a Facebook post. “The Zionist enemy state is threatening and attacking Syria. The latest strike targeted the palace, under the pretext of defending Syrian Druze—as if it cares more about them than the Syrian state or people,” he wrote. “They think the new Syrian state will remain silent, as it did in the past.”
He continued: “Israel has been oppressing the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank for two years—destroying, displacing, while all regional actors stand by. But when it comes to Syria, we will not stay silent. We may not have anti-aircraft missiles, planes, or long-range artillery, but we have a resilient people who have endured war and hardship for 14 years. We don’t need those weapons—our people are our strength. We will fight with our bare hands, and even call on those exiled from our land to join us. The retaliation will come from where Israel least expects. Israel is interfering in Syria’s national fabric. But we know when the time comes to put an end to this aggression.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a joint statement overnight confirming that “Israel struck near the presidential palace in Damascus.” The statement added: “This is a clear message to the Syrian regime—we will not allow forces to move south of Damascus or any threat to the Druze community.”