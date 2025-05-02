Syria on strike near presidential palace: 'A dangerous escalation'

The Syrian presidency warned Friday afternoon that the overnight strike near the presidential palace in Damascus was “a dangerous escalation,” according to an official statement.
The strike, carried out in response to attacks on Druze civilians in Syria, was described by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz as “a clear message to the Syrian regime.”
According to Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa (Abu Mohammad al-Julani), Israel’s strikes in Syria aim to undermine the country’s unity. The Syrian statement added that “the authorities will act to prevent any threat to the nation’s security.”
“The Israeli strike near the presidential palace is a dangerous escalation against state institutions and sovereignty,” the presidency said in a statement. “This strike reflects continued efforts to destabilize the country and harm national security and unity. We call on the international community and Arab states to stand with Syria in confronting these attacks. Attacks—whether internal or external—on Syria’s unity will not succeed in weakening the will of the Syrian people.”
Earlier, Netanyahu spoke with Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, the spiritual leader of Israel’s Druze community. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, “Sheikh Tarif thanked the prime minister for his firm directive to act decisively to defend the Druze in Syria in recent days, including his decision to strike the presidential compound in Damascus. He said the strong actions taken under Netanyahu’s orders delivered a deterrent message to the Syrian regime regarding Israel’s commitment to the Druze community in Syria.”
The Prime Minister’s Office added, “Netanyahu told the sheikh that he expects the Druze community to respect the law in Israel, as it normally does, and not to act in any way against other citizens or security forces. The prime minister said Israel is a state governed by law, and this is a fundamental requirement that cannot be compromised. The sheikh agreed with the prime minister and responded that all Druze leaders condemned recent incidents of violence and lawbreaking from within the community, and that the Druze community will continue to respect the law.”
Following the attacks on Druze civilians in Syria and the wave of protests in northern Israel, the Israeli military carried out a strike in the Damascus area. The IDF Spokesperson clarified that it was a warning strike conducted by the Israeli Air Force—described as a “roof-knocking” strike—on an open area near the presidential palace, rather than on a specific military target.
According to reports from Syria, the Druze villages of Lubin, Haran, and Jarin in the Suwayda province came under attack for hours overnight. Locals said they returned fire, and SyriaTV reported that “local factions thwarted a large-scale assault on the villages, while extremist groups fired shells at them.”
A day earlier, hundreds of Druze citizens in Israel protested on northern highways, primarily on Routes 6, 85, 65, and 90. They blocked major junctions, lit bonfires, and chanted, “We will sacrifice our lives for Suwayda.” At midnight, hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside Netanyahu’s residence in Caesarea. Simultaneously, Druze reservists sent a protest letter to the prime minister and defense minister, stating: “Hundreds of Druze fighters are ready to immediately volunteer and fight alongside our brothers.”