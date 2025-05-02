Syria on strike near presidential palace: 'A dangerous escalation'

“The Israeli strike near the presidential palace is a dangerous escalation against state institutions and sovereignty,” the presidency said in a statement. “This strike reflects continued efforts to destabilize the country and harm national security and unity. We call on the international community and Arab states to stand with Syria in confronting these attacks. Attacks—whether internal or external—on Syria’s unity will not succeed in weakening the will of the Syrian people.”

Earlier, Netanyahu spoke with Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, the spiritual leader of Israel’s Druze community. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, “Sheikh Tarif thanked the prime minister for his firm directive to act decisively to defend the Druze in Syria in recent days, including his decision to strike the presidential compound in Damascus. He said the strong actions taken under Netanyahu’s orders delivered a deterrent message to the Syrian regime regarding Israel’s commitment to the Druze community in Syria.”

