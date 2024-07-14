At least 3 hurt, 1 critically and another suffering serious injuries in a suspected terror attack in central Israel

At least three people were hurt, one of them critically and another with serious injuries in a suspected terror ramming attack near Ramla in central Israel, where a large military base is located.
The police said the assailant had been neutralized and the event was being investigated as a terror attack. They said the attack was a combination of the car ramming and shooting and that two men in their 20's suffered serious injuries. at least two more people were evacuated to the nearby Shamir Medical Center.
The hospital confirmed it was treating four people involved in the attack.
Eyewitnesses said a Toyota drove up to the intersection and rammed into two men who were able to shoot and neutralize the driver. He was identified as a resident of East Jerusalem.
The police said the initial investigation revealed that the terrorist rammed a number of Israelis waiting at a bus stop and went on to drive others down the road. He was shot by a Border Police force that was present and killed him while in his car.
"It is our job to determine if the terrorist was acting alone," the commander of the Police Central Command Avi Biton, said. He did not discount the possibility that others were involved. "We are in the midst of extremely sensitive times and our primary mission is to provide security," he said.
The attack came a day after the IDF strike on the outskirts of Khan Younis in an attempted assassination of Mohammed Deif, commander of the Hamas military wing and amid subsequent calls by Hamas to launch attacks against Israelis.