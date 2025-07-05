From sanctions to embargo: The options Europe is considering against Israel

The European Union is weighing five potential responses to what it defines as "human rights violations by Israel," in Gaza, but the likelihood of imposing sanctions or an embargo remains extremely low due to a lack of consensus and the required special majority — Ynet learned Saturday.
EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy chief Kaja Kallas is expected to present five options to member states in response to alleged Israeli violations of the human rights clause within the EU-Israel Association Agreement.
According to a report by EuroNews, Kallas will outline these options following accusations that Israel breached Article 2 of the agreement. The Association Agreement, signed in 1995, forms the legal framework for EU-Israel relations and covers a wide array of economic, trade, political, cultural, social, health and other issues.
The move comes amidst criticism from some European leaders. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz recently criticized Israel’s actions, saying, "Inflicting such immense suffering on the civilian population, as has been increasingly happening in recent days, can no longer be justified in the fight against Hamas terror." However, sources within the Union reported that the German government fully supports Israel.
Adding to the complexity, the European Commission, led by President Ursula von der Leyen, recently rejected proposals for trade sanctions against Israel during a confidential meeting. A source close to Kallas said that her objective is "to stop the killing and ensure the entry of food, medicine and aid into Gaza – not how it is achieved."
The options to be presented on Wednesday, ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting the following week, include:
- Full or partial suspension of the Association Agreement
- Sanctions on individuals, such as government ministers, military personnel or extremist settlers
- Trade-related measures
- Arms embargo
- Suspension of scientific cooperation, such as participation in the Horizon Europe research and innovation program.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Last week, Kallas sent the EU’s Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process, Christophe Bigot, to both Israel and the Palestinian Authority to assess the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the West Bank.
These diplomatic efforts unfold against reports of worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza. Yet, expectations of a potential ceasefire and hostage deal have significantly dampened Europe’s appetite for taking concrete measures against Israel.
Israel recently succeeded in thwarting a move in Brussels to impose sanctions over the Gaza war. Two weeks ago, key EU member states expressed opposition to such measures.
While Spain, Ireland and Slovenia spearheaded the initiative for actions against Israel, including suspension of the Association Agreement, they faced strong opposition from Germany, Italy, Austria, Hungary, Croatia, Romania, Lithuania, Greece and other member states.
This division highlights the formidable challenge of achieving the necessary consensus for any significant EU action against Israel. Given the requirement for a special majority and the current political climate, the prospect of sanctions or an embargo being enacted is considered very slim.