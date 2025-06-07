Is bipartisan backing for Israel still possible in today's divided America?

As antisemitism fueled by anti-Zionism spreads violently across the United States, a rare moment of unity unfolded last week on Capitol Hill.

More than 100 lawmakers and Christian and Jewish leaders from across the political spectrum gathered to celebrate Jerusalem Day—a commemoration of the reunification of Israel’s capital and a reaffirmation of the enduring U.S.-Israel alliance.

Fifteen members of Congress attended the June 4 event, which was sponsored by the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus. The speakers focused on Israel’s right to defend itself and the role that faith-based diplomacy can play in promoting peace and security for the Jewish state.

2 View gallery Jerusalem Day on Capitol Hill ( Courtesy )

Two Israeli lawmakers—Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Gila Gamliel and Knesset Christian Allies Caucus Co-Chair MK Moshe Tur-Paz—also spoke at the event. Gamliel emphasized that the support of faith-based leaders and legislators in the United States is critical, “not just for Israel’s security, but for the values we all share—freedom, faith, and democracy.”

“I remain fully committed to doing everything in my power as a Member of Congress to ensure Israel has the resources it needs to defend itself,” said Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), who serves as co-chair of the American caucus.

Mega Pastor Larry Huch told Ynet News that “standing with Israel is one of the few remaining bi-partisan issues left. It's not a Republican or Democrat issue. It's an important American issue and a Bible issue and now more than ever.”

He added, “it's important for Christians to understand that God gave Jerusalem and all of Israel to the Jewish people beginning with Abraham in Genesis 12 some 4,000 years ago.”

The Congressional caucus is part of the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF), which was established in 2007 to educate and empower pro-Israel, faith-based legislators around the world. The organization advocates for Israel’s right to exist in peace within secure borders, with Jerusalem as its indivisible, eternal capital.

Today, the IAF coordinates the activities of 56 Israel Allies Caucuses across the globe. Similar Jerusalem Day events were held this month by caucuses in Prague and Guatemala.

2 View gallery Israel Allies Foundation President Josh Reinstein ( Screenshot )

“As threats mount against Israel from all sides, events like these remind the world that Jerusalem will never again be divided,” said IAF President Josh Reinstein.