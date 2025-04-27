New Slovenia-Israel Allies Caucus pushes back after Palestinian state recognition

Almost a year after Slovenia’s National Assembly recognized a Palestinian state, the country has become the 55th nation to launch a pro-Israel parliamentary caucus — an Israel Allies Caucus under the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) umbrella.
The new caucus aims to provide a platform for pro-Israel voices in parliament and to strengthen Slovenia’s relationship with Israel further. The two countries have maintained diplomatic relations since 1992. Until recently, relations were traditionally good and friendly. However, ties have cooled under the current government, particularly over the last 18 months, according to Leo van Doesburg, executive director of IAF Europe.
“It’s encouraging to see a strong opposition committed to revitalizing and deepening ties with Israel,” Van Doesburg said.
Slovenia was the sole European Union country to participate in the UN International Court of Justice case filed by South Africa against Israel. In June 2024, the assembly voted to adopt a resolution recognizing Palestine as an independent and sovereign state.
The caucus is chaired by MP Žan Mahnič of the Slovenian Democratic Party and supported by figures across the political spectrum, including members of the Slovenian Democratic Party and the New Slovenia Party. Former Prime Minister Janez Janša also backed the caucus; he had pledged to relocate the Slovenian embassy to Jerusalem and reverse Slovenia’s recognition of Palestine should he return to power.
“The Caucus is based on the common Judeo-Christian heritage, democracy, freedom, peace, and values that bind our two countries together,” Mahnič said. “With this initiative, we seek to further strengthen cooperation between our two countries in all areas, which has unfortunately stalled in recent years under the current Slovenian government of Robert Golob. This has been mainly due to the government’s criticism of Israel and its support for Hamas through its recognition of Palestine.”
Slovenia is the first of what is expected to be a series of new caucus launches, including six additional caucuses in Africa, Peru and Austria in May. The IAF explained that these initiatives are meant to reinforce Israel’s global standing by fostering relationships rooted in shared Judeo-Christian values.
The IAF was launched in 2007. Today, its Israel Allies Caucuses are aligned with more than 1,500 legislators across six continents, all focused on standing with Israel through faith-driven political engagement.
“The launch of the Slovenia-Israel Allies Caucus could not come at a more important time,” said IAF President Josh Reinstein. “With Slovenia’s recent recognition of a Palestinian state, this caucus brings much-needed balance and provides a voice for those in Slovenian politics who understand the strategic and moral imperative of supporting Israel.”
He added that “the Slovenia-Israel Allies Caucus is a testament to the fact that even in complex political climates, Israel has steadfast allies who understand its importance to global peace and security.”