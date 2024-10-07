Sinwar resurfaces after weeks of silence, report says

Hamas leader reportedly made contact with Qatar in recent days after a prolonged period of silence, confirming that he is alive

Lior Ben Ari|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
October 7
Yahya Sinwar
Hamas
Qatar
After weeks of uncertainty regarding his fate, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has resurfaced, making contact with Qatar in recent days after a prolonged period of silence, confirming that he is alive, Saudi network Al Arabiya reported Monday.
Since last month, Israeli intelligence had been investigating whether Sinwar had been injured or killed in one of the IDF's strikes in Gaza, after he was once again going incommunicado. Last week, in a high-level meeting attended by IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, a question mark was placed over Sinwar's photo, reflecting uncertainty about his status.
1 View gallery
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar holds the child of an Al-Qassam Brigades fighter, who was killed in the recent fighting with Israel Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar holds the child of an Al-Qassam Brigades fighter, who was killed in the recent fighting with Israel
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar
(Photo: AFP)
The New York Times reported over the weekend that U.S. officials believe that Sinwar, the mastermind behind the October 7 massacre, is still alive and making "critical decisions," even a year after the attack.
Washington officials assess that Sinwar is determined to draw Israel into a regional war, especially after the IDF had entered southern Lebanon for the first time since 2006, and has no intention of negotiating a hostage deal.
The report also suggests that Sinwar is likely encouraged by the direct exchanges of fire between Israel and Iran, amid expectations that Israel will soon respond to last week's barrage of ballistic missiles. However, the report notes that Sinwar is frustrated by the lack of sufficient support from Hezbollah and Iran.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""