Sinwar resurfaces after weeks of silence, report says

After weeks of uncertainty regarding his fate, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has resurfaced, making contact with Qatar in recent days after a prolonged period of silence, confirming that he is alive, Saudi network Al Arabiya reported Monday.
Since last month, Israeli intelligence had been investigating whether Sinwar had been injured or killed in one of the IDF's strikes in Gaza, after he was once again going incommunicado. Last week, in a high-level meeting attended by IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, a question mark was placed over Sinwar's photo, reflecting uncertainty about his status.
The New York Times reported over the weekend that U.S. officials believe that Sinwar, the mastermind behind the October 7 massacre, is still alive and making "critical decisions," even a year after the attack.
Washington officials assess that Sinwar is determined to draw Israel into a regional war, especially after the IDF had entered southern Lebanon for the first time since 2006, and has no intention of negotiating a hostage deal.
The report also suggests that Sinwar is likely encouraged by the direct exchanges of fire between Israel and Iran, amid expectations that Israel will soon respond to last week's barrage of ballistic missiles. However, the report notes that Sinwar is frustrated by the lack of sufficient support from Hezbollah and Iran.