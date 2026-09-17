After six months, Trump chief of staff Susie Wiles announces: ‘I’m cancer-free’

Six months after she was diagnosed with cancer, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles announced Wednesday that she has recovered from the disease.

Wiles, who continued serving in her role while undergoing treatment, wrote in a post on X: “Some personal news I’m grateful to share. After a medical appointment at the Mayo Clinic this week, my pathology results came back clear. I am cancer free.”

In December: The president calls Wiles 'Susie Trump' ( Video: The White House )

Wiles thanked her loved ones and the doctors who treated her, as well as members of the public who expressed their support after her diagnosis. She offered special thanks to U.S. President Donald Trump for his “unwavering support.”

“I am deeply grateful and will continue to work to advance his America First Agenda,” she wrote.

Wiles is a veteran political strategist and lobbyist with more than 40 years of experience in American politics. Although she was an influential figure in Trump’s inner circle as early as his first presidential campaign in 2016, she was not widely known to the American public until the current administration, when she became the first woman to serve as White House chief of staff.

The White House chief of staff holds enormous influence within a U.S. administration and is considered the president’s gatekeeper, responsible not only for managing the president’s staff and schedule but also, to a large extent, determining who has access to him.

Chief of staff Susie Wiles ( Photo: Evan Vucci/AP )

In March, Trump announced that Wiles, considered one of the most senior and influential figures in his inner circle, had been diagnosed with breast cancer and would undergo treatment while continuing to work. Trump described her at the time as one of his closest and most important advisers and said he expected her to return stronger than before.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump praised Wiles as an exceptional chief of staff, a remarkable person and one of the strongest women he knew. He said she had been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and had chosen to begin treatment immediately rather than delay.

Trump added that Wiles had an excellent medical team and strong prospects for recovery. He also said she planned to spend nearly all of her time at the White House during treatment, something he said pleased him greatly as president.

About an hour after publishing the post in March, Trump said at a news conference, with Wiles seated beside him, that he had urged her to begin treatment without delay because, in his view, acting quickly was especially important with that type of illness.