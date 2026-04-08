Vance: Israel has offered to exercise restraint in Lebanon

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Wednesday that the ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran does not include Lebanon, despite what he described as a misunderstanding by Tehran.
Speaking to reporters in Budapest, Vance said Iranian negotiators believed the ceasefire reached Tuesday applied to Lebanon, but the United States had not agreed to those terms.
Vance said Iran has indicated it is prepared to keep the Strait of Hormuz open as part of the agreement.
He said Israel has offered to exercise restraint in Lebanon, describing the moves as an effort to support U.S. negotiations with Iran.
Vance added that Iran must take further steps in the talks, warning that President Donald Trump retains the option of resuming military action if the agreement is not upheld.
He said the extent of Iran’s concessions would determine what it gains in negotiations, urging Tehran to engage seriously.
“If they break the bargain, they’re going to see serious consequences,” Vance said.