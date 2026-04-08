Vance: Israel has offered to exercise restraint in Lebanon

, despite what he described as a misunderstanding by Tehran.

, despite what he described as a misunderstanding by Tehran.

the ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran does not include Lebanon

the ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran does not include Lebanon

, but the United States had not agreed to those terms.

, but the United States had not agreed to those terms.

Speaking to reporters in Budapest, Vance said Iranian negotiators believed the ceasefire reached Tuesday

Speaking to reporters in Budapest, Vance said Iranian negotiators believed the ceasefire reached Tuesday

Vance said Iran has indicated it is prepared to keep the Strait of Hormuz open as part of the agreement.

Vance said Iran has indicated it is prepared to keep the Strait of Hormuz open as part of the agreement.

Vance said Iran has indicated it is prepared to keep the Strait of Hormuz open as part of the agreement.

He said Israel has offered to exercise restraint in Lebanon, describing the moves as an effort to support U.S. negotiations with Iran.

He said Israel has offered to exercise restraint in Lebanon, describing the moves as an effort to support U.S. negotiations with Iran.

He said Israel has offered to exercise restraint in Lebanon, describing the moves as an effort to support U.S. negotiations with Iran.