Lebanon alleges Hezbollah commander killed by 'leftover Israeli munitions'

IDF spokesperson in Arabic Col. Avichay Adraee announced Friday that Hezbollah field commander Abbas Haidar was killed along with his family when an explosive device accidentally detonated at his home in Tayr Harfa, near Tyre in southern Lebanon. Lebanese reports earlier in the day attributed the blast to "leftover Israeli munitions."

"I remind the Lebanese people that Hezbollah’s weapons are a double-edged sword, endangering Lebanon’s residents and even Hezbollah’s own surroundings. Stay away from Hezbollah’s weapons,” Adraee wrote on his X account.

The initial Lebanese report did not name Haidar, saying only that "a man and his three daughters were killed in an explosion at a home in Tayr Harfa, caused by leftover Israeli munitions."

Meanwhile, U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus, a former U.S. State Department spokesperson and U.S. Navy Reserve officer, met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Beirut.

Parliament Member on behalf of Hezbollah Hassan Ezzeddine condemned Ortagus’ reported remarks saying, "Hezbollah was defeated by Israel and we are grateful to our ally Israel for defeating Hezbollah," and claimed: "Coinciding with the American envoy’s arrival was a house rigged by Israel which exploded in Tayr Harfa, killing a family."

Ezzeddine added, "This is part of the attacks yesterday and today in Lebanon. The enemy continues its aggression against Lebanon and its sovereignty, insisting on undermining the agreement with American backing — evident in official statements, the latest being Ortagus’ boast that Israel defeated Hezbollah. Her statement is an interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs."