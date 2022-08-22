Palestinian hunger striker held by Israel in critical condition

A Palestinian hunger striker held by Israel is in critical condition and could die at any moment from a range of maladies, a doctor who has examined him said Monday, after the Supreme Court rejected an appeal to release the man .

Khalil Awadeh, 40, has been on a hunger strike since March to protest his administrative detention, an Israeli policy of holding Palestinians for alleged involvement in terrorist activity. Detainees can be held without charge or trial for months or years at a time, without seeing the purported evidence against them. Israel describes the policy as a necessary security measure, while critics say it is a violation of due process.

3 View gallery Protesters gather outside hospital where Khalil Awawdeh, pictured in placards, a Palestinian prisoner in Israel is on hunger strike, in Be'er Yaakov, Aug. 13, 2022 ( Photo: AP )

Awawdeh's family says he has been on the hunger strike for 170 days, subsisting only on water. Photos of Awawdeh taken by his lawyer on Friday showed him emaciated and lying in a hospital bed in Assaf Harofeh Medical Center.

Dr. Lina Qasem-Hassan, a doctor with Physicians for Human Rights who visited Awadeh earlier this month, said he was extremely thin and suffering from malnutrition.

She said there are signs of neurological damage, with symptoms like memory loss, an inability to concentrate, involuntary eye movement and a near loss of vision. She said there was a risk of heart failure or kidney failure at any time.

"There is no doubt there is a risk for his life," she said.

3 View gallery Assaf Harofeh Medical Center where Awawdeh is on hunger strike ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

His lawyer, Ahlam Haddad, appealed last week to the Supreme Court to release him due to his failing health. But on Sunday, the court rejected the appeal.

In its ruling, the court said it had examined classified security information about Awawdeh and determined there was "solid and strong justification for the decision of administrative detention."

Haddad said she would file another request for his release as soon as his condition worsens. "This is the equation, a difficult equation," she said.

The Shin Bet security agency did not respond to a message seeking comment.

The Israeli military arrested Awawdeh last December, claiming he was an operative for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group — an allegation that his lawyer has dismissed.

3 View gallery ( Photo: Shutterstock )

Awawdeh is one of several Palestinian prisoners who have gone on prolonged hunger strikes in recent years to protest their administrative detentions. Many continued to suffer permanent health problems after their release.

Israel says administrative detentions help keep dangerous terrorists off the streets and allow the government to hold suspects without divulging sensitive intelligence or evidence against the suspects. Critics say it denies prisoners due process and is aimed at quashing opposition to Israel's 55-year presence in territories the Palestinians seek for a future state.

Israel is currently holding some 4,400 Palestinian prisoners, including terrorists who have carried out deadly attacks, as well as people arrested at protests or for throwing stones.

Around 670 Palestinians are currently being held in administrative detention, a number that has jumped since March as Israel began near-nightly arrest raids in the West Bank following a series of deadly attacks against Israelis.