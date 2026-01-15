Police probe into decades-old murder case returns to square one as key lead fizzles

Dramatic development in nearly 30-year-old cold case led nowhere; gag order remains in place as investigators return to starting point

A high-profile investigation being handled by the Israel Police’s elite Lahav 433 unit has returned to its initial stages, after a lead once hailed as potentially groundbreaking proved fruitless.
The case, tied to an incident that shocked the country nearly 30 years ago, had seen renewed attention in recent weeks when investigators from the National Unit for International and Serious Crimes received what was described as a dramatic development.
However, police sources confirmed Thursday that the lead was examined and ultimately did not advance the investigation.
Despite the setback, the probe remains active. A court-issued gag order remains in effect for at least another 10 days, barring the publication of any information related to the case, including details of the investigation or any identifying information about those involved.
