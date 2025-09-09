Alone at the top: The last commander still alive in Gaza, and what happens if he is killed

Attack in Qatar could open the door to optimism for a deal with the commander of the military wing in Gaza, Izz ad-Din Haddad - one of the last of the 'founding generation' remaining in the Strip; Unlike his predecessor, Muhammad Sinwar, he is considered 'moderate' regarding a deal on Israel's terms and 'attentive to the suffering of his people'; An attempt to eliminate him could mean: there will no longer be a single address for the release of the hostages