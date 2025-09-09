'Months of preparation' for attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar: The secret battle plan, the green light and the heavy bombing

Israel on Tuesday afternoon launched an unprecedented strike against the leadership of Hamas in Doha , the capital of Qatar, using heavy bombs dropped by fighter jets more than 1,100 miles (1,800 kilometers) from Israel to ensure the killing of senior figures who were reportedly meeting to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest hostage deal proposal. Drones also took part in the operation, which was named Summit of Fire. A total of 10 munitions were dropped.

The decision to target Hamas leaders in Qatar had been made long ago and, according to two Israeli officials who spoke with CNN, planning for the “historic operation” took place over two to three months and accelerated in recent weeks.

The IDF Operations Directorate initiated a classified battle procedure that included near-daily readiness discussions. Once a week, senior officials from the Shin Bet security service, Military Intelligence, and the Operations Directorate convened. On Monday night, Maj. Gen. Itzik Cohen, head of the Operations Directorate, gave the final green light ahead of the Hamas leadership meeting in Doha.

Defense officials increased preparedness to assess how the strike would affect the region, particularly in Gaza.

Although Hamas sources quickly claimed the group’s negotiating team had “survived” the attack, Israeli defense officials believe most of the leaders present were at least wounded. According to reports, those attending the Doha meeting during the strike included Khalil al-Hayya, Khaled Mashal, Mohammed Darwish, Razi Hamed and Izzat al-Rishq.

The operation was coordinated in advance with the United States and approved by Israel’s security cabinet, but concealed from the broader cabinet. IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar personally directed the operation due to its sensitivity, in part because of the target’s proximity to Iranian air defense systems.

The strike was run from the Shin Bet’s special operations command center in central Israel: the Shin Bet provided the intelligence guidance, while the Air Force carried out the attack. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, the acting Shin Bet chief known only as “M.,” his deputy, and the head of Military Intelligence were all present in the war room.

Although the decision to conduct the operation had been made long ago, Netanyahu claimed Tuesday afternoon that the strike was in fact a response to Monday’s deadly shooting attack in Jerusalem, in which six Israelis were killed, and another Hamas-claimed attack in Gaza that killed four Israeli tank soldiers.

“Yesterday, after the murderous attacks in Jerusalem and Gaza, Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed all security bodies to prepare for the possibility of eliminating Hamas leaders. The defense minister fully supported this proposal,” a joint statement from Netanyahu and Katz said.

“Today at noon, in light of an operational opportunity and after consulting with all senior security chiefs with full backing, the prime minister and defense minister decided to carry out the directive given last night to the IDF and Shin Bet. They did so precisely and optimally. The prime minister and defense minister believed the action was fully justified given that this Hamas leadership was responsible for planning and organizing the October 7 massacre and has continued to carry out murderous operations against Israel and its citizens ever since, including taking responsibility for yesterday’s Jerusalem attack.”

For Israel, the operation is considered a “closing of the circle” against Hamas leaders who took part in planning the October 7 assault. The Shin Bet reminded on Tuesday of its vow at the start of the war: “We will reach Hamas leaders everywhere.”

Last month, Chief of Staf f Zamir also threatened Hamas leaders abroad , who until now had largely remained untouched. After the killing of Abu Obaida, spokesman for Hamas’ military wing, in Gaza, Zamir said: “Most of Hamas’ leadership has been eliminated, and we are not finished. Most of Hamas’ remaining rule sits abroad — and we will reach them too.”

The strike in Qatar is unprecedented: Israel has never before, at least not openly, conducted an attack in the Gulf emirate, which maintains close ties not only with Iran but also with the United States, and hosts the largest American air base in the Middle East.

Even as multiple countries in the region — from the United Arab Emirates to Saudi Arabia to Iran, which itself struck the U.S. base in Qatar in June in retaliation for nuclear facility bombings — condemned the attack, Netanyahu emphasized in a statement that Israel alone was responsible, possibly to distance Washington from the operation.

“Today’s action against Hamas’ senior terror leaders was a completely independent Israeli operation. Israel initiated it, Israel managed it, and Israel takes full responsibility for it,” his office said.

Qatar condemned the strike on its territory, describing it as a “cowardly” attack on a residential building that, according to Doha, housed several members of Hamas’ political bureau.

“This is blatant violence against international law,” the Qatari government said. “Qatar will not tolerate reckless Israeli behavior, its continued harm to regional security, or any action against Qatar’s security and sovereignty. Investigations are underway at the highest level, and further details will be released.”