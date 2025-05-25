Israel controls 77% of Gaza territory, Hamas claims

Terror group claimed 40% of the Strip was under IDF control just over one month ago; the Military deploys five divisions to the fighting against Hamas in expanded offensive

Niv Shaiovich|
Hamas claimed on Sunday that the IDF has already taken control of 77% of the Gaza Strip, nine days after it expanded its offensive. Just over a month ago, Hamas said 40% of the territory was under IDF control. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week that Israel will take control of all of Gaza.
The IDF deployed five divisions in the fight against Hamas but the terror group has continued to fire rockets at Israeli communities along the border.
2 View gallery
תיעוד מפעילות כוחות צוות הקרב של חטיבה 401 ברצועת עזהתיעוד מפעילות כוחות צוות הקרב של חטיבה 401 ברצועת עזה
IDF forces in Gaza
(Photo: IDF)
Aid trucks looted in Gaza

Meanwhile, the initiative to provide humanitarian aid to the civilians in the Strip was set to begin this week after aid trucks that entered Gaza were seen being looted.
According to the initiative, aid would be given to Gaza residents initially at four distribution areas by an American aid agency and protected by American defense contractors.
2 View gallery
כרם שלוםכרם שלום
Trucks carrying humanitarian supplies for Gaza at the Kerem Shalom border crossing
(Photo: Shafiek Tassiem / Reuters)
The UN refused to take part in the American-Israeli initiative, claiming it required civilians to make their way to distribution points rather than the aid making its way to them. Israeli officials said the UN objection was politically motivated.
