Israel controls 77% of Gaza territory, Hamas claims

Hamas claimed on Sunday that the IDF has already taken control of 77% of the Gaza Strip, nine days after it expanded its offensive. Just over a month ago, Hamas said 40% of the territory was under IDF control. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week that Israel will take control of all of Gaza.
The IDF deployed five divisions in the fight against Hamas but the terror group has continued to fire rockets at Israeli communities along the border.
Meanwhile, the initiative to provide humanitarian aid to the civilians in the Strip was set to begin this week after aid trucks that entered Gaza were seen being looted.
According to the initiative, aid would be given to Gaza residents initially at four distribution areas by an American aid agency and protected by American defense contractors.
The UN refused to take part in the American-Israeli initiative, claiming it required civilians to make their way to distribution points rather than the aid making its way to them. Israeli officials said the UN objection was politically motivated.