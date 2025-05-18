Operation Gideon’s Chariots: IDF unleashes major Gaza campaign to finish off Hamas

The Israeli military said Sunday it has launched a new phase of ground operations across multiple areas of the Gaza Strip, marking the start of what it calls Operation Gideon’s Chariots, even as negotiations over a possible ceasefire and hostage release continue in Qatar.
The IDF said troops under the Southern Command, including both active-duty soldiers and reservists, began wide-ranging ground maneuvers over the past day in both northern and southern Gaza.
According to the military, the latest operations follow a week of intensified airstrikes that targeted more than 670 Hamas sites across the enclave. The strikes were aimed at disrupting Hamas preparations and paving the way for ground advances. Targets included weapons storage sites, underground tunnels, anti-tank missile launchers and operatives, the IDF said.
Ground forces have so far eliminated dozens of Hamas fighters, dismantled infrastructure both above and below ground, and secured strategic positions within Gaza, according to the military.
The IDF said it would “continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip as required, in order to defend Israeli civilians.”
The renewed offensive comes as high-stakes negotiations in Doha seek to broker a ceasefire agreement and secure the release of Israeli hostages still held by Hamas. International mediators, including Qatar, Egypt and the United States, are involved in the talks.