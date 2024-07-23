2 injured by suspected bomb blast near West Bank

Two Defense Ministry employees were lightly injured on Tuesday in a suspected bomb blast while on patrol near the West Bank border fence in the Gilboa region.
The explosion occurred as they inspected a suspicious object near Kibbutz Merav. The two were transported to a hospital.
IDF forces have launched a manhunt for the terrorists responsible for the attack. Kibbutz Merav has experienced repeated gunfire from terrorists in the nearby West Bank village of Jalbun, near Jenin, in recent months.
Following a similar incident last April, residents of Merav and neighboring communities criticized the lack of action by security forces. "It's been a year of non-stop fire from Jalbun targeting our homes," one resident said.
"We feel helpless. I demand that the IDF end this and allow us to walk around our own homes safely. This can be stopped, and those responsible for the gunfire must be removed."