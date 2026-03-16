IDF eliminates 7 terrorists, including Oct. 7 attackers; Zamir says Hezbollah 'fighting for its survival'

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir visited Northern Command on Monday together with Northern Command head Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo and other senior officers, the military said.

During the visit, Zamir met troops in the field, held a situational assessment, approved operational plans for the coming period and spoke with division commanders operating under Northern Command.

4 View gallery Eyal Zamir visits Northern Command ( Photo: IDF )

4 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

“Iran is the primary arena. Weakening the regime and its capabilities will weaken the entire radical axis, including the Hezbollah terrorist organization,” Zamir said.

“The campaign against Hezbollah is another central front. Any blow to the military buildup capabilities of Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also harms Hezbollah’s ability to arm itself and secure funding. The shockwave from weakening the radical regime in Iran is felt in the campaign against Hezbollah as well.”

Zamir added that over the past two weeks Israeli forces have launched a targeted ground operation in southern Lebanon aimed at pushing threats away from the border and ensuring long-term security for residents of northern Israel.

“Northern Command is conducting a determined campaign against Hezbollah, during which more than 400 terrorists have been eliminated so far, including senior figures in the organization,” he said. “We are determined to deepen the operation until all of our objectives are achieved.”

"At the same time, we are strengthening defenses and reinforcing Northern Command with additional forces. Hezbollah is currently fighting for its survival and is paying a heavy price for entering the conflict — and the pressure on it will only increase.”

“In the past week, Northern Command forces have been operating with determination and power — great appreciation for that. We must now focus on removing threats, strengthening the defense of communities and continuing to intensify the damage to Hezbollah.”

IDF says seven Hamas terrorists eliminated in central Gaza

The IDF also said it eliminated seven Hamas terrorists in central Gaza on Sunday, including two members of the Nukhba force who took part in the Oct. 7 attack.

4 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

“IDF forces identified an armed terrorist cell from the Hamas terrorist organization planning to carry out an attack against our forces,” the military spokesperson said. “The IDF struck and eliminated the armed terrorists in order to remove the threat.”

Among those eliminated were Rami Ibrahim Harb and Musab Ziyad Darah, terrorist who infiltrated Israel during the Oct. 7 massacre and had been planning attacks against Israeli forces operating in Gaza in the immediate term.

IDF strikes Hamas terrorists ( Video: IDF )

Another terrorist eliminated was Abd Muhammad Amtsi, a member of the Popular Resistance Committees, a militant group operating under Hamas’ patronage that promotes terrorist activity. Tawfiq Khaldi, identified as a Hamas terrorist, was also among those eliminated.

Air force strikes Iranian intelligence headquarters in Tehran

Separately, the IDF said the Israeli Air Force struck another intelligence headquarters of the Iranian regime in central Tehran earlier Monday.

“In a wave of strikes completed earlier today in the heart of Tehran, the Israeli Air Force, guided by Military Intelligence, struck another intelligence headquarters of the Iranian terror regime, known as the ‘Ministry,’” the IDF spokesperson said.

4 View gallery The Ministry ( Photo: IDF )

According to the military, the headquarters was located in a building belonging to Iran’s national electricity company, part of what it described as a recurring pattern in which the Iranian regime places military infrastructure within civilian areas.

The “Ministry” serves as the central intelligence body of the Iranian regime and is used as the government’s primary tool for monitoring Iranian citizens and providing intelligence that enables the violent suppression of protests over many years, the statement said.