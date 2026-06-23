Iran contradicts Vance: 'No nuclear inspectors at damaged sites'

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Monday at a news conference during the Lake Lucerne summit that Iran had agreed to allow inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency into the country, adding that he “expects” them to enter Iran as early as this week. But on Tuesday, Tehran said it had no plans to allow inspectors into nuclear facilities damaged during the war.
“We do not intend to allow IAEA inspectors to visit the nuclear sites that were attacked in the war,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said at a news conference in Tehran.
Baghaei also said Iran had not held a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Switzerland and that no procedure exists for IAEA inspections at damaged facilities. He added that Iran would continue to meet its current obligations as a member of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and under its safeguards agreement with the IAEA.
Baghaei’s remarks appear to contradict Vance’s comments a day earlier, in which the vice president said negotiations in Switzerland had produced Iranian agreement to allow inspectors back in.
“Iran has agreed to invite the inspectors back into the country,” Vance said Monday. “This is a significant milestone for the American people, and the first step toward permanent nuclear demilitarization or the permanent end of Iran’s nuclear weapons program. We have made significant progress in additional nuclear talks as well.”
The IAEA has operated intermittently in Iran since last year’s 12-day war between Israel and Iran, but has not yet received access to uranium enrichment sites bombed by the United States during that war.
Baghaei also rejected President Donald Trump’s claim that Iran would use unfrozen funds to purchase American goods.
“We will decide how to spend the released Iranian funds. There are no restrictions on this matter,” Baghaei said. “We can now access the frozen funds. The commitment to a ceasefire in Lebanon is part of the memorandum of understanding, and the United States has committed to uphold it.”
He also addressed Iran’s refusal to take part in joint photos, saying: “We did not travel to Switzerland for media activity and promotion.”
Iranian state media said Tuesday morning that technical talks in Switzerland had ended and that working groups would be established to address several issues, including the nuclear file and sanctions relief.
“It was decided to establish four working groups that will focus on sanctions removal, the issue of nuclear weapons, Iran’s reconstruction and economic development, and a supervision and monitoring group,” Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said.