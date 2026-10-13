An unidentified object that entered Israeli airspace Saturday night was most likely a balloon or another device kept airborne by hot air, rather than a drone, the IDF said Tuesday, following an extensive investigation into the incident.

According to the military, the object's origin and purpose remain unknown, and investigators cannot rule out the possibility that it was harmless and had simply drifted into Israeli territory.

IDF: mystery object that entered Israel from Lebanon was likely a balloon, not a drone

"At this stage, it is not possible to determine with certainty its origin or purpose," the IDF said. "It can be established that it was not a drone or unmanned aerial vehicle, and it may have been an innocent object that drifted into Israeli territory."

The object was detected by Air Force observation personnel and detection systems, which tracked its movement and directed forces on the ground as they responded to the incident.

At the same time, security measures were reinforced in nearby communities, including the activation of local defense units, pending completion of the relevant checks.

The military said the object has still not been located despite continued searches. No changes have been made to Home Front Command instructions for civilians.

Addressing a recent increase in reports of false detections and interceptions, the IDF explained that distinguishing between a small drone and a bird can be extremely difficult for aerial detection systems.

Throughout the war, the Air Force has been responsible for detecting and intercepting threats across multiple fronts, with protecting civilians and deployed troops its primary priority.

"The difference between a drone and a bird is very small," the military said, explaining that it cannot afford to take risks when a potential threat is detected. Once a suspected threat is identified, forces must make rapid decisions that can lead to interception.