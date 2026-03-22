Iranian missile strike wounds 15 in Tel Aviv area

Fifteen people were wounded Sunday in missile strikes from Iran that hit multiple locations in central Israel, including Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan and Petah Tikva, emergency officials said.

Magen David Adom said 15 people were evacuated from impact sites across the region, including one in moderate condition and the others lightly wounded.

Iranian missile strike wounds 11 in Tel Aviv area

In Tel Aviv, damage was reported near Habima Square, where footage showed debris and shattered structures. A vehicle was also struck in the city. In Ramat Gan, additional damage was reported.

In Petah Tikva, emergency crews were searching four separate impact sites. No injuries were reported there, though buildings sustained damage.

Two lanes of the Ayalon Highway were closed following a strike in the area, authorities said.

Strike in Tel Aviv

Earlier, air raid sirens sounded across the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, the Sharon region and parts of the West Bank after launches toward Israel were identified. Loud explosions were heard across central Israel.

The IDF said a cluster-type missile was launched from Iran, marking another use of a munition that disperses multiple warheads.