Distracted by mobile phone, air traffic controller nearly leads to F-16 runway disaster, IDF probe finds

An Israeli Air Force (IAF) investigation published Friday revealed that a critical procedural lapse by a reserve air traffic controller nearly caused a collision between two armed F-16 fighter jets at Ramat David Airbase last month .

The probe found that the controller, who was distracted by his mobile phone, failed to follow standard safety protocols, granting one jet clearance for takeoff while simultaneously allowing another to cross the runway. The near-miss was averted when the pilot of the departing aircraft swerved, avoiding the other jet by just a few hundred feet.

Near-collision between two F-16s at northern Israel's Ramat David Air Base

One of the jets involved was carrying a brigadier general, who leads the IAF’s strike division, along with three senior officers. Audio from the incident captured the general questioning the control tower: “Did you see that jet on the runway?”

The controller was sentenced to eight days of detention and removed from his position. While some IAF officials criticized the penalty as insufficient given the severity of the safety breach, others defended it, citing the ongoing wartime conditions.

The report noted that the controller had a history of professional lapses, which raised concerns among senior officials. “For far less severe violations, soldiers are often sentenced to longer detention,” one IAF source said.

1 View gallery An F-16 fighter jet ( Photo: Moti Kaplan )

Following the investigation, the IAF implemented immediate safety measures and enhanced oversight at control towers. The Air Force commander has also appointed a colonel to lead a broader inquiry into the incident.

“The investigation yielded actionable lessons, which were promptly applied,” the military said in a statement, emphasizing that operations resumed quickly after the incident.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: