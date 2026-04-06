Israelis suspected of making explosives for Iran, police say

, including accusations they attempted to manufacture explosives at the direction of Iranian operatives, authorities said Monday.

, including accusations they attempted to manufacture explosives at the direction of Iranian operatives, authorities said Monday.

The investigation, conducted by the Lahav 433 major crimes unit, was made public after a court lifted a gag order on the case.

The investigation, conducted by the Lahav 433 major crimes unit, was made public after a court lifted a gag order on the case.

The investigation, conducted by the Lahav 433 major crimes unit, was made public after a court lifted a gag order on the case.