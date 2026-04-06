Israelis suspected of making explosives for Iran, police say

Police in Israel are investigating several suspects over alleged links to Iran, including accusations they attempted to manufacture explosives at the direction of Iranian operatives, authorities said Monday.
The investigation, conducted by the Lahav 433 major crimes unit, was made public after a court lifted a gag order on the case.
According to authorities, the suspects are believed to have provided services to Iranian actors and were instructed to produce explosive materials. Investigators said the suspects also carried out experiments using the materials they manufactured.
Officials said the case is being treated as having significant security implications.