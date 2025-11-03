Unseen image of most senior IDF officer abducted to Gaza released after body’s return

In the wake of the return of the body of IDF Col. Asaf Hamami — the highest-ranking officer abducted to Gaza — a previously unseen photo of him taken just days before the Hamas October 7 terror attack has surfaced.

Col. Shamer Raviv, former commander of the IDF’s Paran Brigade and now head of the Hashmonaim Brigade, shared the image and a heartfelt tribute. “A hero of Israel who charged at terrorists and declared ‘war’ on Simchat Torah morning,” Raviv wrote, posting a photo of himself with Hamami.

3 View gallery Col. Asaf Hamami with Col. Shamer Raviv

“We met on the border between our sectors,” he recalled. “We spoke about how to assist each other during a terror event. That’s who you were — modest, professional, down to earth, and full of heart. Rest in peace, dear friend.”

Col. Gil Werner, commander of the Southern Brigade, also paid tribute at a ceremony Monday morning: “For 758 days, the heart of the brigade beat in his name. Today he has returned — a symbol of sacrifice, leadership, and the word he embodied his entire life: hineni, ‘Here I am.’”

Werner added, “Asaf was the pillar of fire before the camp, always leading from the front. He never asked ‘Why me?’ but ‘How can I lead and protect my soldiers?’ We now pray for the return of the eight remaining fallen hostages still in Gaza.”

Hamami’s remains were identified alongside those of Capt. Omer Neutra and Sgt. Oz Daniel at the National Center of Forensic Medicine. Israeli officials had feared that Hamas would hold on to Hamami’s body as a symbolic “trophy,” as he was the most senior officer abducted on October 7.

3 View gallery Col. Asaf Hamami

Hamami, 41, from Kiryat Ono, left behind his wife Sapir and three children: Ela, Alon, and Arbel. He was killed during the battle for Kibbutz Nirim along with his command team — Sgt. Maj. Tomer Yaakov Ahimas, 20, and Sgt. Kiril Brodski, 19, whose remains were recovered in July 2024.

Following the discovery of Hamami’s body, Hamas circulated photos of his ID card and military tags, as well as his wallet, in a propaganda move condemned by Israel.

Last month, family and comrades held a memorial for Hamami. His widow, Sapir, spoke through tears: “My love, who would have believed it’s been two years and you’re still not here? Every Yom Kippur is harder without you. I hoped so much that today you’d already be home. Please, my love — it’s time to come home.”

3 View gallery Hamami's family meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Kobi Gideon/ GPO )

Hamami began his IDF service in the Givati Brigade in 2001 and received the Chief of Staff’s Award for Excellence in 2010 from then-IDF Chief Gabi Ashkenazi. He later commanded the Tzabar Battalion, the Commando Brigade’s training base, and the Negev Brigade before becoming head of the Gaza Division’s Southern Brigade in 2022.

At his change-of-command ceremony, Hamami said: “We will continue to defend the residents of this sector and prepare the brigade for war.” A year and five months later, that war came — and he fell defending the border communities.