Anti Netanyahu law triggers heated debates in the Knesset

The Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee on Sunday began a debate over the "Defendant bill," a law that would prevent opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu from running in the next elections.
The "Defendant Law", proposed by members of Knesset from the coalition, states that anyone who was indicted for crimes punishable by more than three years in prison, cannot serve as prime minister.
Netanyahu is on trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in the Jerusalem District Court, charges he denies.
Supporters of the bill said even teachers under indictment are barred from teaching, so the position of prime minister should be protected in the same way.
The proposed bill was promised by some members of the outgoing coalition in their previous election campaigns but was opposed by Naftali Bennett's Yamina party and therefore never tabled for a vote.
In an attempt to allow the vote to be introduced by a future government, the Labor party and others, attempted to advance the legislation to a preliminary reading before the Knesset is dissolved.
Right-wing members of the Knesset who support Netanyahu slammed the debate, claimed the legislation is directed at one person and should not be discussed at all in the months leading to Israel's fifth snap elections in three years.
Netanyahu supporters called the proposed bill an anti-democratic attempt to block Netanyahu who enjoys public popularity "Netanyahu is several levels above you and you all know it," MK Shlomo Karhi a member of the Likud and a staunch supporter of the former prime minister, said. "Your democracy is worst than the dictatorship in Iran," he said.
Coalition Chairman Boaz Toporovsky said the opposition does not understand that the government does not belong to them. "The coalition and I are here to ensure an honest election The oppositions completely lost the understanding the the government doesn't belong to them."