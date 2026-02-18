EU weighs backing new Gaza administration committee, document shows

The European Union is exploring possible support for a newly established committee tasked with overseeing Gaza’s civil administration, according to a document produced by the bloc’s diplomatic arm and seen by Reuters.
“The EU is engaging with the newly established transitional governance structures for Gaza,” the European External Action Service wrote in a document circulated to member states on Tuesday.
“The EU is also exploring possible support to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza,” it added.
European foreign ministers are set to discuss the situation in Gaza at a meeting in Brussels on February 23.