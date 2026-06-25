IDF reservist killed in military fuel tanker rollover in southern Lebanon

IDF reservist Master Sergeant (Res.) Basil Sweid, 32, from the village of Peki’in, was killed on Wednesday evening when a military fuel truck overturned in the Rabaa Talatin area in southern Lebanon, near Misgav Am.
Sweid served as a driver in 7th Battalion 75 of the 7th Brigade and was operating as part of the IDF’s Golani Brigade combat team at the time of the accident, which occurred at 10:50 p.m. Another IDF soldier was moderately injured in the incident.
Sweid was a close friend of Major (Res.) Jamal Abbas, a company commander in Battalion 101 of the Paratroopers Brigade, who was killed on November 18, 2023, in the Gaza Strip at the age of 23. “Two close friends, two fighters, two heroes,” was written on the “Druze Speak Out” Facebook page. “Two brave young men, the salt of the earth, who chose a path of service, responsibility, and sacrifice for the security of the state. The heart breaks at their picture — a smile, friendship, and comradeship that turned into a painful memory connecting two families, a whole community, and an entire nation.”