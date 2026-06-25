IDF reservist killed in military fuel tanker rollover in southern Lebanon

Sweid served as a driver in 7th Battalion 75 of the 7th Brigade and was operating as part of the IDF’s Golani Brigade combat team at the time of the accident, which occurred at 10:50 p.m. Another IDF soldier was moderately injured in the incident.

Sweid served as a driver in 7th Battalion 75 of the 7th Brigade and was operating as part of the IDF’s Golani Brigade combat team at the time of the accident, which occurred at 10:50 p.m. Another IDF soldier was moderately injured in the incident.

Sweid served as a driver in 7th Battalion 75 of the 7th Brigade and was operating as part of the IDF’s Golani Brigade combat team at the time of the accident, which occurred at 10:50 p.m. Another IDF soldier was moderately injured in the incident.