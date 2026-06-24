Israel will not withdraw from south Lebanon even if the US demands it, Katz says

Defense Minister Israel Katz reiterated on Wednesday that Israel will not withdraw from its “security zones” in Lebanon and Syria, even if the United States were to demand it.
Speaking at the MUNI EXPO 2026 conference of the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel, Katz said Israel’s security doctrine requires an operational presence inside hostile territory.
“The IDF must be on the enemy’s side of the border and protect the communities from within the territory itself,” he said.
Katz said Israel is currently applying a unified security model across its northern fronts, which he described as a lasting framework.
“All three security zones operate under the same model and reflect the current reality. As long as Hezbollah is not disarmed, we will not leave the security zone,” he said.
He added that Israel would not allow the return of civilians to these designated zones.
“Two hundred thousand residents will not return. There are no civilians and no terrorists. In the past, when there was civilian presence in security zones, there were explosives and attacks against soldiers — that is why we do not allow it. Soldiers inside, civilians outside,” he said.
Katz said Israel’s strategy is based on maintaining control of territory as a core element of deterrence.
“The main goal of Hamas in Gaza is for us to withdraw. The same applies in Lebanon,” he said, adding that Israel has expanded its operational reach in southern Lebanon and established what he called a “strong model.”
He also addressed reports of tensions with the United States over Israel’s operational freedom, saying he was not aware of such claims and insisting coordination with the IDF is complete.
Katz added that Israel continues to see the disarmament of Hezbollah as a central condition for any future arrangement with Lebanon, combining military and diplomatic pressure to reshape the regional balance.