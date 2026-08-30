US military attacked IRGC rocket launchers in Iran, senior official confirms

A senior U.S. official said Sunday evening that the U.S. military struck two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps rocket launchers on Larak Island.

“The two launchers were preparing to fire missiles carrying naval mines toward the Strait of Hormuz,” the official told Reuters and other news outlets. “Our forces have completed clearing mines from international shipping lanes, are closely monitoring the area and are prepared to defend the free flow of commerce through the strait.”

Iran’s Fars news agency reported that an explosion was heard near Larak Island in the strait.

Strait of Hormuz in July ( Photo: Reuters/Stringer )

The Tasnim news agency reported that according to "Preliminary, unofficial reports" two people were killed and two others were injured in the American attack.

Shortly after the attack, the Revolutionary Guards threatened that "the enemy's terrorist act of aggression on Larak Island will be met with a response, and the aggressor will be punished."

"The American-Zionist enemy, once again driven by desperation in solving its internal problems and reducing its credibility among regional countries, seeks to revive its nefarious role and justify public opinion. In a blatant act of aggression, it attacked Larak Island, resulting in the martyrdom and injury of several of our soldiers and fellow citizens," the IRGC also said in a statement.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that senior U.S. military commanders had warned Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that large-scale operations against Iran could not be sustained over time, and that continuing to concentrate forces in the Middle East could impair the U.S. military’s ability to deal with threats elsewhere in the world, including defending the United States itself.

According to officials familiar with the classified assessment prepared for Hegseth, the warnings were delivered to the defense secretary by the heads of the Army, Navy and Air Force, as well as commanders of U.S. forces responsible for Europe, Asia and Latin America. They were included in the August 14 edition of the “Secretary of Defense Orders Book,” a classified document detailing the availability of U.S. ships, aircraft, troops and weapons systems around the world that the Pentagon uses in making force-deployment decisions.

The strike in the strait came after about six months of fighting with Iran, as U.S. President Donald Trump pressures Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept Washington’s terms for ending the conflict. Trump continues to make clear that all options remain on the table, including renewed strikes, and U.S. Central Command, or CENTCOM, has for months kept more than 50,000 troops on alert in case the president orders further military action.

According to the Post, some of the forces deployed to the Middle East have already been ordered to remain in the region through September, while others are expected to stay into 2027. The Air Force is also preparing for a prolonged presence: According to two officials who saw the document, many of the units sent to the Middle East for bombing missions and round-the-clock operations are expected to remain in the region into 2027.