Report: Kuwaiti jet mistakenly shot down three US F-15 fighters

Three U.S. F-15 fighter jets were accidentally shot down by a Kuwaiti Air Force aircraft in one of the more unusual incidents during the current conflict, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Citing three people familiar with the incident, the newspaper reported that a Kuwaiti Air Force F/A-18 fighter mistakenly fired missiles at the American aircraft after they were detected on radar.

US pilot speaking with a Kuwaiti after ejecting from a damaged F-15

According to a U.S. official cited in the report, the Kuwaiti jet launched three missiles at the U.S. fighters.

All three F-15 jets were destroyed, but their pilots managed to eject safely, the report said.

Video circulating online appeared to show one of the F-15 aircraft spinning in the air before crashing, while separate footage showed pilots descending by parachute after ejecting.

US pilot threatened by Kuwaitis after ejecting, who thought he was an Iranian soldier

In one video, a local resident could be heard speaking to a pilot who had landed safely, asking if she needed assistance and thanking her.