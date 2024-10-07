Yemen surface-to-surface missile triggers sirens across central Israel

A surface-to-surface ballistic missile fired from Yemen triggered sirens across central Israel, the IDF said Monday afternoon, adding that the projectile had been successfully intercepted by air defenses.
The interception was made using the Arrow 3 long-range missile defense system, designed to take out incoming ballistic missiles outside the atmosphere.
Warning alerts were issued for 132 localities across central Israel due to fear of rocket fragments. As a result, flights from including Ben Gurion Airport were grounded. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
Earlier, sirens were triggered in Kiryat Shmona, Manara, Margaliot and Kfar Blum in the Galilee Panhandle, with approximately 25 rockets launched from Lebanon as part of the volley.
Additional sirens were heard in the Haifa Bay area, Acre and Nahariya, with multiple interceptions documented over the Haifa Bay skies.
Since the morning, a total of 135 rocket launches from Lebanon have been recorded in the region.
Also on Monday, the IDF said five rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip's Khan Younis, setting off alarms in Tel Aviv and neighboring cities across central Israel. One rocket landed in the city of Holon and another in the ultra-Orthodox community of Kfar Chabad near Ben Gurion Airport, where 2 people were lightly hurt.
Meanwhile, the IDF launched a targeted strike in Beirut's Dahieh district, a Hezbollah stronghold, hitting the area where Hashem Safieddine, the designated successor to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, was targeted.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar reported that three residents of the village of Khiam in southern Lebanon were killed in an Israeli drone strike near the Jdeide-Marjayoun road. The victims were reportedly inside their vehicle at the time of the strike.
