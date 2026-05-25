Iran sets 87-day internet blackout record as president orders restrictions lifted

The reports of the order come amid advanced contacts between the United States and Iran on an agreement to extend the ceasefire, though it was not clear whether the two developments are connected. In any case, the reports did not specify exactly when the restrictions would be lifted or how. It also remains unclear how much decision-making power Pezeshkian actually holds in Tehran, with the Revolutionary Guards, whose influence has grown significantly since the outbreak of the war, seen as the real power in the regime. So far, there have been no reports of internet access being restored in practice.