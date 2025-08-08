Report: Israel weighs ending security ties with UK if Starmer recognizes Palestinian State

Israel is considering cutting security cooperation with Britain if Prime Minister Keir Starmer follows through on his stated plan to recognize a Palestinian state, the Times of London reported Thursday.
Starmer told his Cabinet in late July that the UK would recognize a Palestinian state in September, before the UN General Assembly meets, unless Israel takes moves to end the war in Gaza. His conditions reportedly include a ceasefire, a commitment against annexing West Bank territory and engagement in a long-term peace process leading to a two-state solution.
The Times said ending cooperation could undermine Britain’s national security, citing diplomatic sources who said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is weighing it as a possible response. One source warned that the UK and other countries considering recognition should “carefully consider” the consequences of such a move. Another told the paper: “London needs to be careful because Bibi [Netanyahu] and his ministers have cards they could play too. Israel values its partnership with the UK but recent decisions mean it is coming under pressure and the UK has a lot to lose if Israel’s government decides to take steps in response."
Israel reacted angrily to Starmer’s statement last month, accusing him of handing Hamas a “prize for terror.”
In recent years, Israel has provided Britain with critical intelligence on Iranian threats, which officials say are increasing. The Mossad has reportedly shared information that helped foil an alleged Iranian plot to attack Israel’s embassy in London, leading to the arrests of five men suspected of planning the attack.
The Times also noted past defense ties, including Britain’s use of Israeli-made drones for surveillance missions in Iraq and Afghanistan, and other Israeli security equipment was credited with “saving the lives” of British soldiers in those wars. Israeli companies also supply weapons to British firms, including defense giant BAE Systems.
Within Netanyahu’s government, opinion is reportedly divided over cutting security ties. Some fear the move could hurt Israel’s economy and lead to a halt in British military assistance, which currently includes Royal Air Force reconnaissance flights over Gaza to help locate hostages.
Since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, British reconnaissance aircraft have flown almost daily over Gaza, gathering sensitive intelligence on ground movements. On Thursday, the Times reported the UK military had hired American contractors to conduct aerial surveillance missions over Gaza for Israel, due to a shortage of Royal Air Force planes.