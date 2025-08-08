Report: Israel weighs ending security ties with UK if Starmer recognizes Palestinian State

The Times said ending cooperation could undermine Britain’s national security, citing diplomatic sources who said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is weighing it as a possible response. One source warned that the UK and other countries considering recognition should “carefully consider” the consequences of such a move. Another told the paper: “London needs to be careful because Bibi [Netanyahu] and his ministers have cards they could play too. Israel values its partnership with the UK but recent decisions mean it is coming under pressure and the UK has a lot to lose if Israel’s government decides to take steps in response."