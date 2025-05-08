Hamas terrorist involved in October 7 kidnapping eliminated in Gaza strike

The IDF said Thursday it eliminated a Hamas terrorist involved in the deadly October 7 cross-border attack and the abduction of hostage Yafa Adar, whose capture became one of the most iconic images of the assault.

According to a joint statement from the military and the Shin Bet security agency, Muhammad Rasmi Marzouq Barakeh, a member of Hamas’ military intelligence wing, was killed in an airstrike near Gaza City on Wednesday. Barakeh took part in the October 7 massacre and was identified in footage sitting beside Adar in the vehicle that transported her into Gaza.

2 View gallery Muhammad Rasmi Marzouq Barakeh abducts Yafa Adar to Gaza during the October 7 massacre ( Photo: IDF )

"The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law while using civilian infrastructure for its terrorist activities,” the IDF said. “The IDF and Shin Bet will continue to operate against Hamas to protect the State of Israel."

Adar, now 86, was abducted from her home in Kibbutz Nir Oz on the morning of October 7 and held in Gaza for 49 days before being released as part of a temporary ceasefire deal. A photo of her sitting upright in a mobility scooter during her abduction circulated widely, becoming emblematic of the Hamas attack.

In response to news of the strike, Adar issued a statement: “I commend the security forces who took part in eliminating the terrorist who brutally kidnapped me from my home that cursed Saturday. Seeing the video and the news of his death might seem like closure, but I want to be clear—there can be no closure while my grandson Tamir, who was wounded, abducted and later died from his injuries, remains held in Gaza along with 58 other hostages. The only victory will be the return of all the hostages.”

Kibbutz Nir Oz confirmed early last year that Tamir Adar had been killed during the October 7 attack and that his body remains in Gaza. He is among the 59 hostages still held by Hamas.

2 View gallery Yafa and Tamir Adar ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

Separately on Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited 5th Brigade reservists during a training exercise at the Tze'elim Ground Forces Training Center. In remarks to the troops, he issued a warning to Hamas: “The rules are about to change.”

“I came to see our soldiers, our heroes, up close ahead of the intensified operation we are preparing in Gaza,” Netanyahu said. “You performed the exercise excellently. These reservists and commanders are doing an outstanding job. We are determined to achieve two goals: defeat Hamas and bring our hostages home.”

Marking the 53rd anniversary of the 1972 Sabena aircraft hostage rescue operation, in which he participated as a young commando, Netanyahu added: “That same spirit lives on here. It drives our soldiers and unites us toward one goal—total victory. That means defeating Hamas and freeing our hostages.”

He continued: “This victory will resonate across the region. We've changed the Middle East before—we brought Hezbollah to its knees, pushed Hamas below that, the Assad regime collapsed and Iran has felt our strength. We still face challenges, but we have a strong spirit—fueled by our army, both regular and reserve.”

Concluding his remarks, Netanyahu praised the reserve soldiers: “Our reservists are doing a fantastic job, and it places a heavy burden on them and their families. They deserve everything. We’ve already given much, but more is needed—and we will do it.”