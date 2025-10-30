Haifa’s ‘Rocket Tower’ still damaged after Iranian missile strike; prosecutors work from cafés

“It makes me laugh when people read headlines about the ‘collapse of the rule of law’ and think it’s about political fights between the attorney general and the government,” said one Haifa District Prosecutor’s Office attorney. “Anyone who wants to see the real collapse of the rule of law should come here. We’re the busiest office in Israel for murder cases — and we don’t even have a photocopier.”

Five months have passed since an Iranian missile hit Haifa’s “Rocket Tower” on June 20 , during the war with Iran. The strike didn’t destroy the structure’s frame, but it caused extensive internal damage, forcing tenants to evacuate until repairs could be completed. One of those tenants was the Haifa District Prosecutor’s Office.

Since then, prosecutors say they’ve been left without permanent offices, working under conditions that harm case progress and criminal enforcement — and fueling tensions with their union.

“We were moved to another building, but there aren’t enough desks or computers,” one prosecutor said. “So we work in shifts — whoever’s scheduled that day gets a desk. The rest of us work from cafés, courthouse hallways, or from home if possible.”

Meanwhile, the investigative materials and case files remain locked in the dark 25th floor of the damaged building. “Some of us climbed up the stairs with flashlights and carried boxes down because we had no choice,” one prosecutor recalled. The Justice Ministry brought in a crane to retrieve files, but it managed to remove only about half. As a result, prosecutors are working on cases without full evidence files — sometimes relying on memory during hearings.

Hearings and decisions, particularly in cases where suspects must be granted pre-indictment hearings, have been delayed for months.

Justice Ministry Director-General Itamar Donenfeld appointed a special task force months ago to handle the crisis. The ministry says that despite numerous site visits, no suitable office space was found near Haifa’s courthouse. A small alternative location was eventually secured, and all available ministry laptops were transferred to Haifa. To ease the burden, State Prosecutor Amit Aisman reassigned around 100 prisoner petitions, criminal cases, and several murder files to other districts.

Still, frustration runs high. “We expected someone to turn the tables for us — if not for us personally, then for the sake of the justice system,” one prosecutor said.

Their anger is not only directed at the Justice Ministry but also at the prosecutors’ union chair, Orit Korin. “She promised us a scanner, printer, and photocopier, but we didn’t even get that,” one prosecutor complained. “We’ve been completely abandoned.”

In protest, the Haifa prosecutors recently held a vote to break away from the national union, citing “total neglect by the national committee and its chair.”

The Justice Ministry said in response: “Since the missile strike, the ministry has been working to ensure operational continuity across all departments. We are balancing responsible use of public funds with the need to enable employees to continue serving the public. The situation is not ideal, but extensive efforts are being made to reduce inconvenience until we can return to the Rocket Tower.”