Netanyahu's calendar from October 7 revealed after High Court order

Following a petition to the High Court of Justice by the "Promoting a Fair Society" association, the contents of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's diary from October 7 - the day on which Hamas terrorists invaded the south of the country - has been revealed.

It is still unknown what the premier did at 7:00 a.m. that Saturday, a half an hour after the surprise attack began, as security intelligence blacked out the information.

3 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes his first public statement on October 7, 2023

However, at 8:00 a.m. Netanyahu traveled from Jerusalem to the military headquarters in Tel Aviv, where he held a phone call with the Dutch prime minister at 10:30 a.m.

At 11:00 a.m. the prime minister gave a statement to the media in which he announced the country was officially at war. At 12:30 p.m. he had a meeting in Tel Aviv with the Finance Minister, the Foreign Affairs Minister, the National Security Minister, the Minister of Housing, and the Minister for Strategic Affairs.

3 View gallery Netanyahu gets a briefing at the Kirya defense headquarters in Tel Aviv ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





3 View gallery Netanyahu leads a government meeting ( Photo: Haim Zach, GPO )

At 3:15 p.m., Netanyahu had another phone call, this time with French President Emmanuel Macron, and at 4:30 p.m. a telephone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden.

At 5:00 p.m. the prime minister met with Opposition Leader Yair Lapid at his office in Tel Aviv, and at 6:00 p.m. a government meeting was held.