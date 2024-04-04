Netanyahu's calendar from October 7 revealed after High Court order

Netanyahu's schedule reveals the sequence of phone calls and meetings that took place the day the war started; It is not known what he did at 7 a.m., a half hour into Hamas' attack, since it is redacted; His first phone call was actually with the prime minister of the Netherlands

Following a petition to the High Court of Justice by the "Promoting a Fair Society" association, the contents of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's diary from October 7 - the day on which Hamas terrorists invaded the south of the country - has been revealed.
It is still unknown what the premier did at 7:00 a.m. that Saturday, a half an hour after the surprise attack began, as security intelligence blacked out the information.
3 View gallery
ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו בהצהרה מהקריה בתל אביבראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו בהצהרה מהקריה בתל אביב
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes his first public statement on October 7, 2023
However, at 8:00 a.m. Netanyahu traveled from Jerusalem to the military headquarters in Tel Aviv, where he held a phone call with the Dutch prime minister at 10:30 a.m.
At 11:00 a.m. the prime minister gave a statement to the media in which he announced the country was officially at war. At 12:30 p.m. he had a meeting in Tel Aviv with the Finance Minister, the Foreign Affairs Minister, the National Security Minister, the Minister of Housing, and the Minister for Strategic Affairs.
3 View gallery
הערכת המצב בקריההערכת המצב בקריה
Netanyahu gets a briefing at the Kirya defense headquarters in Tel Aviv
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

3 View gallery
ישיבת ממשלה ישיבת ממשלה
Netanyahu leads a government meeting
(Photo: Haim Zach, GPO)
At 3:15 p.m., Netanyahu had another phone call, this time with French President Emmanuel Macron, and at 4:30 p.m. a telephone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden.
At 5:00 p.m. the prime minister met with Opposition Leader Yair Lapid at his office in Tel Aviv, and at 6:00 p.m. a government meeting was held.
After the end of the Sabbath, at 8:30 p.m. Netanyahu delivered an official announcement to the media. According to the daily schedule, he finished his work day at 3:15 a.m.
