Houthis claim attacks on Saudi ships after declaring 'naval blockade' of Riyadh

Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed overnight Wednesday that they had attacked the Saudi oil tankers Encela and Laylia, saying the vessels had “violated the naval blockade” imposed by the terrorist organization on Riyadh. The Houthis did not say where the alleged attack occurred.

The claim came amid escalating tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis and followed the rebels’ declaration Monday of a “naval blockade” against the kingdom.

Bin Salman and the Houthi leader: 'An eye for an eye' ( Photo: Nathan Howard, AP )

Earlier, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said it had received a report of an “incident” at sea about 130 kilometers, or 80 miles, from the coastal city of Al-Shuqaiq in Jazan province in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

According to the agency, a vessel reported being struck by an unidentified object, sparking a fire on board. No casualties were reported.

On Monday, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said: “The Houthi forces announce a maritime embargo against the Saudi enemy, based on the equation of ‘an eye for an eye,’ which enters into force immediately upon the publication of this statement. In addition, we affirm our people’s right to respond to a blockade with a blockade, and to respond to any escalation with escalation.”

Saree added: “The Yemeni armed forces affirm their full readiness for all possibilities, and any foolish act carried out by the Saudi enemy through any escalation will be met with comprehensive and decisive escalation. We call on the members of our nation to continue the general mobilization and be fully prepared for all scenarios and developments, and to support the fronts with fighters. We extend our blessings to our people who took part in the demonstration, and we promise them that we will spare no effort in restoring their rights and ending the unjust blockade imposed on them, whatever the consequences may be.”

The escalation between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia began about a week and a half ago after a Saudi strike on Sanaa International Airport. The Houthis said the attack was intended to prevent an Iranian plane from landing there as part of what they describe as a Saudi effort to impose a blockade and isolate them.

Hours after the Saudi attack, the Houthis retaliated by firing missiles at airports in Saudi Arabia, invoking the “an eye for an eye” principle. Although no further attacks have been reported since then, tensions have remained high.

The Saudi strike in Sanaa about a week and a half ago

Saudi Arabia previously conducted an extensive bombing campaign against the Iran-backed Houthis after the rebels seized the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014 and ousted Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

Saudi Arabia viewed the takeover as a direct threat to its security and regional influence. In 2015, the kingdom formed a military coalition of Arab states and launched a broad operation that included thousands of airstrikes, a naval and air blockade and support for Yemeni government forces. The campaign was intended to halt the Houthi advance and restore the government to power.

Although the coalition prevented the Houthis from taking control of all of Yemen, it failed to defeat them. The Houthis continued to control the country’s north and over the years launched missiles and drones at Saudi cities, airports and oil facilities.

The war also created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, while the Saudi-led coalition faced sharp international criticism over civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure.

Beginning in 2022, Saudi Arabia shifted its approach and began pursuing direct talks with the Houthis. Until the current escalation, the border remained relatively calm for much of that period.