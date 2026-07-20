'Eye for an eye': Houthis declare 'naval blockade' against Saudi Arabia

The Houthi rebels in Yemen escalated their renewed campaign against Saudi Arabia on Monday afternoon, following last week’s escalation between the sides, and announced a “naval blockade” against the kingdom.
“The Houthi forces announce a maritime embargo against the Saudi enemy, based on the equation of ‘an eye for an eye,’ which enters into force immediately upon the publication of this statement,” Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said. “In addition, we affirm our people’s right to respond to a blockade with a blockade, and to respond to any escalation with escalation.”
According to Saree, “the Yemeni armed forces affirm their full readiness for all possibilities, and any foolish act carried out by the Saudi enemy through any escalation will be met with comprehensive and decisive escalation. We call on the members of our nation to continue the general mobilization and be fully prepared for all scenarios and developments, and to support the fronts with fighters. We extend our blessings to our people who took part in the demonstration, and we promise them that we will spare no effort in restoring their rights and ending the unjust blockade imposed on them, whatever the consequences may be.”
Shortly after the statement, senior Houthi official Hizam al-Assad issued another threat: “Yemen’s forces are moving toward all-out war if the blockade on our country is not lifted.”
It is not yet clear what the Houthi announcement means in practice. The Houthis did not mention the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the strategic waterway connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, which they have previously blocked through attacks on ships during the war in Gaza.
Last week, amid the escalation between the United States and Iran, Reuters reported that Tehran had asked the Houthis, its allies who receive funding and weapons from Iran, to block the Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the entrance to the Red Sea if U.S. President Donald Trump follows through on his threat to strike Iranian power plants and bridges.