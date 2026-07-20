'Eye for an eye': Houthis declare 'naval blockade' against Saudi Arabia

“The Houthi forces announce a maritime embargo against the Saudi enemy, based on the equation of ‘an eye for an eye,’ which enters into force immediately upon the publication of this statement,” Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said. “In addition, we affirm our people’s right to respond to a blockade with a blockade, and to respond to any escalation with escalation.”

“The Houthi forces announce a maritime embargo against the Saudi enemy, based on the equation of ‘an eye for an eye,’ which enters into force immediately upon the publication of this statement,” Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said. “In addition, we affirm our people’s right to respond to a blockade with a blockade, and to respond to any escalation with escalation.”

“The Houthi forces announce a maritime embargo against the Saudi enemy, based on the equation of ‘an eye for an eye,’ which enters into force immediately upon the publication of this statement,” Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said. “In addition, we affirm our people’s right to respond to a blockade with a blockade, and to respond to any escalation with escalation.”