Tragedy in Argentina: Politician dies during live broadcast days before election

Argentinian politician Hernan Damiani, 64, died Wednesday after suffering a heart attack during a live television broadcast. Damiani collapsed just minutes into the show, prompting immediate efforts from fellow guests and hosts to assist him. Among them was former Health Minister Walter Villalba, who attempted resuscitation until paramedics arrived. Damiani was taken to Madariaga Hospital in Posadas, where he was pronounced dead.
Eyewitnesses said Damiani began having difficulty breathing before losing consciousness. Footage from the broadcast appeared to show a fellow guest grabbing his arm just before he fell. The incident occurred during the program Dólar Blue. Following the incident, the show issued a statement urging viewers not to share the footage out of respect for Damiani’s family and those present. YouTube removed the video from the broadcaster’s channel, but clips have continued to circulate on social media.
Damiani’s body was displayed for public mourning Thursday at the party’s headquarters in Posadas. A member of the center-right Unión Cívica Radical (UCR), Damiani entered Argentina’s National Congress in 2001 and chaired the Criminal Legislation Committee. He previously served in the legislature of Misiones Province and later became the UCR’s provincial president. In recent years, he joined a parliamentary election slate alongside Gustavo González, Guadalupe Kolodziej and Nicolás Godoy. Elections are scheduled to take place in 10 days.
The sudden death triggered widespread tributes. “I deeply regret the passing of our party colleague, Hernán Damiani. I stand with his family and friends in this painful time,” said Argentine Senator Víctor Zimmermann. Misiones Governor Hugo Passalacqua wrote on social media: “In deep shock and sorrow, I received the unexpected news of Hernán Damiani’s passing. I honor his career, his commitment and his strong principles. I send heartfelt condolences to his family. I will always remember the sincere friendship and mutual respect we shared.”
