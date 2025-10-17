Tragedy in Argentina: Politician dies during live broadcast days before election

politician Hernan Damiani, 64, died Wednesday after suffering a heart attack during a live television broadcast. Damiani collapsed just minutes into the show, prompting immediate efforts from fellow guests and hosts to assist him. Among them was former Health Minister Walter Villalba, who attempted resuscitation until paramedics arrived. Damiani was taken to Madariaga Hospital in Posadas, where he was pronounced dead.

